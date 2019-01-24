Penn State Closing Early Thursday, January 24 Due To Snow
It’s [almost] the weekend, baby. You know what that means — time to drink precisely one beer and start shoveling.
Penn State canceled afternoon classes for Thursday, January 14 due to expected snowfall, effective at 12:30 p.m. Faculty and staff can leave at 1 p.m. in order to reduce traffic leaving campus. The university is expected to re-open at 5 a.m. Friday morning.
Rain and snow are forecasted to begin at noon, according to AccuWeather.
Gone are the days of roughin’ it to class on the reportedly heated sidewalks. Four snow days have been called in the last three years. The university also called for an early closing the Thursday before Thanksgiving break.
The recent spike in snow days seems to correlate with the icepocalypse of January 2017 that Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant admitted was a mistake.
