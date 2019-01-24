Your Guide To Snowlonging (The Better Way To Daylong)

We all know what a daylong is, but how many of us are truly familiar with the elusive snowlong ? They only come around a few times a year, but when they do come, you need to be prepared.

For those unaware of what a snowlong is, it’s not all that different from a daylong . In fact, it’s not actually different at all. They’re pretty much the same thing, except a snowlong is day drinking when there’s snow on the ground. Despite their similar definitions, the type of day drinking activities and gear that are involved with snowlonging is absolutely different — and far better, in my opinion.

That’s why we’ve created this guide on how to snowlong so you’re prepared for any functions you may attend this weekend, this semester, or even next year. As the song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Attire

Daylong attire is a beast of its own, and we won’t even try to tackle that here. But if you’re looking for a few cute ways to beef up your daylong attire and make it more suitable to the colder weather, look no further.

Girls

Fuzzy Jackets : If you’ve been on Penn State’s campus in the past three years, you’ve likely seen the fuzzy jackets that I’m talking about. They’re oversized, usually black or tan in color, and oh-so-warm. These jackets are the perfect way to still look cute and stay warm despite the weather.

: If you’ve been on Penn State’s campus in the past three years, you’ve likely seen the fuzzy jackets that I’m talking about. They’re oversized, usually black or tan in color, and oh-so-warm. These jackets are the perfect way to still look cute and stay warm despite the weather. Pom Pom Beanies: Once you have your body covered with a nice oversized jacket of some sort, your next priority should definitely be keeping your ears warm. Pom pom beanies are an adorable way to keep your head insulated and add a chill vibe to your attire.

Once you have your body covered with a nice oversized jacket of some sort, your next priority should definitely be keeping your ears warm. beanies are an adorable way to keep your head insulated and add a chill vibe to your attire. Snow Boots/Timbs: There’s no worse feeling than walking out of your apartment, ready to snowlong , and then hitting a patch of ice and ruining your outfit. But if you prepare well and wear sensible (but cute) footwear, like a pair of timbs or snow boots, you’ll be all set to brave the elements.

There’s no worse feeling than walking out of your apartment, ready to , and then hitting a patch of ice and ruining your outfit. But if you prepare well and wear sensible (but cute) footwear, like a pair of or snow boots, you’ll be all set to brave the elements. Joggers: In my opinion, joggers are one of the best fashion trends to hit the scene since frosted tips in the ’90s. They’re comfy, stylish, and can be pulled up high to hide any extra flubber acquired over winter break.

Guys

Jerseys with hoodies: This is all you need.

Locations

There’s no better place for a snowlong than a nice house with room for both indoor and outdoor activities. The dual indoor-outdoor nature of the house is essential for throwing a perfect snowlong and shouldn’t be overlooked.

Inside, snowlongers can gather for a break from the cold. It provides a place to freshen up with warm drinks (read: spiked hot chocolate) or to escape the blizzard-like conditions outside.

But the outdoors is where all of the real snowlong magic happens. Ample outdoor space allows for plenty of room to partake in a variety of snow-filled drinking games.

We’ve provided some of our personal favorite ideas below, but feel free to make up any games that suit your fancy (so long as they’re snow oriented, of course).



Activities

Snow Pong: This cheeky take on the ever-classic party game of beer pong involves the same game and rules, but with snow. Instead of a table, participants build two opposing mounds of snow. Within the mounds, holes are dug out to make room for cups. It’s up to you how many holes you want to make for your game, but we’d recommend groups of either six or 10.

This cheeky take on the ever-classic party game of beer pong involves the same game and rules, but with snow. Instead of a table, participants build two opposing mounds of snow. Within the mounds, holes are dug out to make room for cups. It’s up to you how many holes you want to make for your game, but we’d recommend groups of either six or 10. Sledding Snow Luge: While sledding is fun regardless of your level of inebriation, it’s definitely way more fun when you’re slightly intoxicated. If the house you’ve chosen to host your snowlong at doesn’t have a hill, that’s not a problem. There’s a simple fix for this minor dilemma and it involves using the mounds you’ve already built for your snow pong game and turning them into ramps. For additional fun, consider making some sort of drinking prize (like shotgunning a beer) as the end goal for successfully sledding your way down the hill.

While sledding is fun regardless of your level of inebriation, it’s definitely way more fun when you’re slightly intoxicated. If the house you’ve chosen to host your at doesn’t have a hill, that’s not a problem. There’s a simple fix for this minor dilemma and it involves using the mounds you’ve already built for your snow pong game and turning them into ramps. For additional fun, consider making some sort of drinking prize (like shotgunning a beer) as the end goal for successfully sledding your way down the hill. Snow Luge: Sadly, we’re not talking about the Olympic sport here. No, we’re talking about a slightly different take on everyone’s party favorite, the ice luge. Making an ice luge is not actually as difficult as you might initially expect, especially if there’s lots of snow on the ground. To make one, all you have to do is build a high mound of snow with a slight ramp element and dig out two separate chutes or half-tunnels within it. Next, find plastic wrap from your kitchen and cover the chutes so the snow doesn’t absorb the drinks you want to pour down them. By the end, you’ll have two snow luges perfect for shots or beers.

