Your Guide To Snowlonging (The Better Way To Daylong)

Attire
Girls
- Fuzzy Jackets: If you’ve been on Penn State’s campus in the past three years, you’ve likely seen the fuzzy jackets that I’m talking about. They’re oversized, usually black or tan in color, and oh-so-warm. These jackets are the perfect way to still look cute and stay warm despite the weather.
Pom PomBeanies: Once you have your body covered with a nice oversized jacket of some sort, your next priority should definitely be keeping your ears warm. Pom pombeanies are an adorable way to keep your head insulated and add a chill vibe to your attire.
Snow Boots/Timbs: There’s no worse feeling than walking out of your apartment, ready to
snowlong, and then hitting a patch of ice and ruining your outfit. But if you prepare well and wear sensible (but cute) footwear, like a pair of timbsor snow boots, you’ll be all set to brave the elements.
- Joggers: In my opinion, joggers are one of the best fashion trends to hit the scene since frosted tips in the ’90s. They’re comfy, stylish, and can be pulled up high to hide any extra flubber acquired over winter break.
Guys
- Jerseys with hoodies: This is all you need.
Locations
Activities
- Snow Pong: This cheeky take on the ever-classic party game of beer pong involves the same game and rules, but with snow. Instead of a table, participants build two opposing mounds of snow. Within the mounds, holes are dug out to make room for cups. It’s up to you how many holes you want to make for your game, but we’d recommend groups of either six or 10.
Sledding Snow Luge: While sledding is fun regardless of your level of inebriation, it’s definitely way more fun when you’re slightly intoxicated. If the house you’ve chosen to host your
snowlongat doesn’t have a hill, that’s not a problem. There’s a simple fix for this minor dilemma and it involves using the mounds you’ve already built for your snow pong game and turning them into ramps. For additional fun, consider making some sort of drinking prize (like shotgunning a beer) as the end goal for successfully sledding your way down the hill.
- Snow Luge: Sadly, we’re not talking about the Olympic sport here. No, we’re talking about a slightly different take on everyone’s party favorite, the ice luge. Making an ice luge is not actually as difficult as you might initially expect, especially if there’s lots of snow on the ground. To make one, all you have to do is build a high mound of snow with a slight ramp element and dig out two separate chutes or half-tunnels within it. Next, find plastic wrap from your kitchen and cover the chutes so the snow doesn’t absorb the drinks you want to pour down them. By the end, you’ll have two snow luges perfect for shots or beers.
