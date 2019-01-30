Penn State Cancels Classes Thursday

Petition-signers, your wish has been granted — Penn State announced the university will cancel classes Thursday due to extreme temperatures from a polar vortex. Campus will also close early Wednesday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

All activities and classes after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday are canceled. Students are dismissed at 4:30 p.m., followed by faculty and non-essential staff at 5 p.m. Normal schedules are expected to resume at 5:30 a.m. Friday, February 1, pending review of weather conditions by university officials.

Gone are the days of roughin’ it to class on the reportedly heated sidewalks. There have already been a handful of weather-related schedule changes at Penn State this school year, and four snow days have been called in the last three years.

The recent spike in snow days seems to correlate with the icepocalypse of January 2017 that Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant admitted was a mistake.

Penn State’s Behrend and Shenango campuses announced Tuesday afternoon that classes were canceled for Wednesday. Other nearby schools, like Slippery Rock, have already canceled classes for both Wednesday and Thursday after similar petitions circulated. Remember, kids, correlation does not equal causation.

Well, @srustudents, looks like your online petition worked! Classes are cancelled Wednesday and Thursday. Stay inside and be safe! — Slippery Rock University (@slipperyrocku) January 29, 2019

