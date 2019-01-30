PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Cancels Classes Thursday

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
1/30/19 2:53 pm

Petition-signers, your wish has been granted — Penn State announced the university will cancel classes Thursday due to extreme temperatures from a polar vortex. Campus will also close early Wednesday, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

All activities and classes after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday are canceled. Students are dismissed at 4:30 p.m., followed by faculty and non-essential staff at 5 p.m. Normal schedules are expected to resume at 5:30 a.m. Friday, February 1, pending review of weather conditions by university officials.

Gone are the days of roughin’ it to class on the reportedly heated sidewalks. There have already been a handful of weather-related schedule changes at Penn State this school year, and four snow days have been called in the last three years.

The recent spike in snow days seems to correlate with the icepocalypse of January 2017 that Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant admitted was a mistake.

Penn State’s Behrend and Shenango campuses announced Tuesday afternoon that classes were canceled for Wednesday. Other nearby schools, like Slippery Rock, have already canceled classes for both Wednesday and Thursday after similar petitions circulated. Remember, kids, correlation does not equal causation.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

Print Your Resume For ‘Free’ Ahead Of Spring Career Days

UPUA is funding resume printing before the career fair so you don’t have to use all of your allotted pages or the LionCash your mom gave you.

You Could Be The Next Penn State Student Trustee

Panhel Recruitment Culminates In First BJC Bid Day

Advice From Former THON Dancers

The mental and physical feat of dancing in THON requires plenty of guidance to ensure you’re able to remain positive and take in everything the weekend has to offer.

You Could Be The Next Penn State Student Trustee

If you’ve got at least two years remaining as a Penn State student, you could represent Penn State’s student body as part of its highest governing body, the Board of Trustees.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend