THON Hosting Candlelight Vigil To Remember Those Lost

THON will hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday, February 5 to remember those lost to pediatric cancer. The event will last from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in 233AB HUB.

The organization will light luminary vigil bags, typically associated with other cancer-fighting efforts like Relay for Life, to remember those who have died from pediatric cancer.

“We encourage THON volunteers to come anytime throughout the night, stay as long as you would like and remember the legacies that our angels have left behind,” the organization said on its Facebook page for the event.

THON hopes the event will remind its volunteers why they do what they do as THON Weekend approaches. These children will also be honored during THON Weekend’s “Family Hour” as part of the Celebration of Life video played each year in their honor.

Hundreds of dancers will stand for 46 hours from Friday, February 15 to Sunday, February 17, supporting THON’s sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds, and the ongoing battle against pediatric cancer.





