PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Three-Star Defensive Back Daequan Hardy Commits To Penn State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Brian Bachman
2/5/19 9:00 pm

Penn State received its 22nd commitment in the class of 2019 when three-star athlete Daequan Hardy gave his verbal pledge on Tuesday night. Hardy is expected to play defensive back in college, but he was a standout in high school as a wide receiver.

The Nittany Lions hadn’t extended an offer to the three-star prospect until Tuesday, but Penn State co-recruiting coordinator Terry Smith made a late push for Hardy. He attended Penn Hills in Pittsburgh, where he led his high school team to a 16-0 state championship run.

A nomination for Mr. Pennsylvania football and the winner of the state’s 5A player of the year were just some of the accolades Hardy earned during his decorated high school career.

James Franklin is taking a chance on an underrated prospect in Hardy, whose modest offer list included the likes of Buffalo, Akron, and Toledo, among others. In the past, the current staff has had much success with under-recruited defensive backs. Amani Oruwariye and Grant Haley were both similarly rated to Hardy in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

You can check out Hardy’s impressive highlight reel here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Brian Bachman

Brian Bachman is a freshman in the school of communications and a contributor at Onward State. He is from northern Virginia but fell in love with Penn State a few years ago and knew after his first visit he wanted to come here. If you are a fan of the SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (!!!) or sports in general, follow him on twitter @brianbachman_. Email is [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Jerry Sandusky Denied New Trial, Will Be Re-Sentenced

The case will now be sent back to Centre County for re-sentencing without minimum mandatory terms.

Elissa Hill

State College Mayor Don Hahn Announces Run For Magisterial District Judge

No candidates have yet come forward to replace Hahn as mayor, should he assume the magisterial district judge position.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend