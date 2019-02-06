Penn State Once Again Earns Recognition For Loving Trees

You already know how we feel about trees at Penn State. We love all of the 17,000-plus trees on campus so much we made a complete inventory of every single one of them, featuring a tree locator.

This devotion has earned the university the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus USA honors yet again. Penn State has made the Arbor Day Foundation’s prestige list every year since 2016 for its effective campus forest management.

We don’t condone gambling at Onward State, and this is by no means a betting blog, but we would consider putting your life savings on it making the list next year. It’s the lock of the century — we love these damn trees.

Every year, Penn State meets and exceeds the five core standards for effective campus forest management: maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, Arbor Day observance, and the sponsorship of student service-learning projects.

“Tree Campuses and their students set examples for not only their student bodies, but the surrounding communities showcasing how trees create a healthier environment,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Because of a school’s participation, air will be purer, water cleaner, and students and faculty will be surrounded by the shade and beauty the trees provide.”

Loving trees really is just too damn easy.

