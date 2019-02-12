Penn State Cancels Classes Again Amidst More Winter Havoc

Keep ’em coming, snow day gods.

Penn State announced that classes are canceled at the University Park campus for Tuesday, February 12.

01PSU AlertU-P:University Park activities, including classes, canceled until 5 p.m. Feb. 12 due to inclement weather. More Info: https://t.co/My3YqW6SiN — PSU Alert UPark (@PSUAlertUP) February 12, 2019

Happy Valley is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday — with 4-7 inches of snow and heavy ice accumulation expected. The Borough of State College had already declared a snow emergency Monday night.

For an astonishing sixth (6th!) time in a three-month span, Penn State has canceled at least some classes for the day. It started with a pre-Thanksgiving break snow storm, before January’s polar vortex and an utterly strange early dismissal when there wasn’t snow, ice, or hypothermia-stricken students in sight.

Snow days have been all the more prevalent after the January 2017 icepocalypse, when Penn State officials admitted it was a mistake to continue on with classes and activities during those dangerous conditions.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Predicting The THON 2019 Line Dance From Happy Valley to around the globe, here’s what we think will be featured in the THON 2019 line dance.