Penn State Cancels Classes Again Amidst More Winter Havoc

By Steve Connelly
2/12/19 6:05 am

Keep ’em coming, snow day gods.

Penn State announced that classes are canceled at the University Park campus for Tuesday, February 12.

Happy Valley is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday — with 4-7 inches of snow and heavy ice accumulation expected. The Borough of State College had already declared a snow emergency Monday night.

For an astonishing sixth (6th!) time in a three-month span, Penn State has canceled at least some classes for the day. It started with a pre-Thanksgiving break snow storm, before January’s polar vortex and an utterly strange early dismissal when there wasn’t snow, ice, or hypothermia-stricken students in sight.

Snow days have been all the more prevalent after the January 2017 icepocalypse, when Penn State officials admitted it was a mistake to continue on with classes and activities during those dangerous conditions.

