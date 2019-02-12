Penn State Cancels Classes Again Amidst More Winter Havoc
Keep ’em coming, snow day gods.
Penn State announced that classes are canceled at the University Park campus for Tuesday, February 12.
Happy Valley is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday — with 4-7 inches of snow and heavy ice accumulation expected. The Borough of State College had already declared a snow emergency Monday night.
For an astonishing sixth (6th!) time in a three-month span, Penn State has canceled at least some classes for the day. It started with a pre-Thanksgiving break snow storm, before January’s polar vortex and an utterly strange early dismissal when there wasn’t snow, ice, or hypothermia-stricken students in sight.
Snow days have been all the more prevalent after the January 2017 icepocalypse, when Penn State officials admitted it was a mistake to continue on with classes and activities during those dangerous conditions.
