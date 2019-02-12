The Best Of Your Penn State Weddings: Part Four

Love is for now, but Penn State weddings are forever…wait.

Samantha and Peter Holman

Wedding location:Pittsburgh, PA

Wedding date: August 4, 2018

“[Some]…items are our PSU cake topper, my (something blue) garter, and our guest book was PSU Jenga pieces.”

Matt and Melanie Shaffer

Wedding location: Pasquerilla Spiritual Center on campus

Wedding date: June 25, 2011

“We took photos all around campus including Beaver Stadium. The final photo includes our ring lion and flower girl (cheerleader).

Bridesmaids had PSU blue dresses with white sashes and whole bridal party had pink flowers as a nod to the original colors.”



Stephanie and Tony Farrell

Wedding location: Pasquerilla Spiritual Center on campus

Wedding date: October 6, 2018

“A little back story behind the pictures in the Gaff: Tony worked at the Gaff throughout college so naturally, the two of us spent a lot of time there. It became a fun piece of our love story.”

Heather and Greg Walker

Wedding location: Pasquerilla Spiritual Center on campus

Wedding date: May 21, 2016

“Our wedding was completely Penn State-themed. Greg and I met at Penn State as students and he proposed at the Nittany Lion Shrine. Our save the dates were Penn State football ticket themed. Our color scheme was blue and white. I wore blue and white Penn State shoes. We took wedding pictures around campus. Our centerpieces were white candles and white flowers with blue stones. Our wedding cake had paw prints on it and a miniature of the Lion Shrine on top.”

Kevin and Lindsey Icker

Wedding location: Weddings on Memory Lane in Hershey, PA

Wedding date: September 16, 2017

“We had a ‘blue and white’ cocktail hour, complete with the groom’s signature drink “Happy Valley Mule” (a Moscow mule) and blue and white sangria for the bride’s! Actually had a TV set up to the side of the bar streaming the football game!”



Tom Knier and Liesa Miller

Wedding location: Mount Joy, PA

Wedding date: June 23, 2018

“I recently got married in June 2018, but it was a surprise wedding! Guests thought they were attending my graduation party and instead showed up to our wedding. We had two food trucks, one with BBQ and the other was a ice cream truck that served Berkey Creamery Ice Cream. We had a table of Ye Ole Stickies as favors and my dress was handmade by a costume designer with the signature blue and white.”





Ashley and Karl Koederitz

Wedding location: The Arboretum

Wedding date: September 23, 2017

“We got married at the Arboretum and had our reception at the Penn Stater. We walked into the reception to Zombie Nation and provided everyone blue and white pom-poms to join in the We Are cheer. Our hashtag was #IDoatPSU. We rode the Molly Trolly around campus for pictures. Finally, we closed out the night with more pom-poms and ‘Sweet Caroline’ like a good Penn Stater does!”

Jeffrey Petrunak and Jessica Silay Petrunak

Wedding location: Pittsburgh Botanical Gardens

Wedding date: September 21, 2018



“We planned our wedding for Friday, Sept. 21. It was a fall wedding, but it was a Friday, so we weren’t going to interfere with any football watching…that is, until they decided to have Penn State’s first Friday game ever on the 21. We originally were not planning any kind of exit. We wanted to celebrate and then move right on to a bar to hang out with friends and family longer. When the game was moved, we changed our photographer’s schedule so that we could plan for a white out exit. I found white pom-poms online, ordered a bunch with personalized stickers that had our wedding date on some and “We Are…Married!” on others. Even though it was raining, we still ran thought a sea of white pom-poms at the end of the night as the DJ played the fight song.”

Sean and Elizabeth Goheen

Wedding location: Lexington, KY

Wedding date: May 25, 2018

“After we got engaged at the Arboretum following Penn State blowing out Georgia State in September 2017, we did a Penn State-infused-in-the-Bluegrass wedding since I’m a Penn State alumnus and my wife is a Kentuckian. Our bridesmaids wore navy blue dresses, the bride wore sapphire jewelry to match her engagement ring, and I wore a navy blue vest and socks as well as a Penn State bow tie and cuff links. The sand for our sand ceremony was blue and white. We entered the reception to Zombie Nation, and the DJ (Kentucky football and basketball’s DJ!) played dueling fight songs – first, ‘On, On, U of K’ and then ‘Fight On, State’ and of course ‘Sweet Caroline.’ It ended up foreshadowing the Citrus Bowl (but we won’t talk about that). Our officiant was a Penn State alumnus, and his stepson/my best friend/best man took me to my first Penn State game in 2006!

“One of our bridesmaids and I became friends through THON, so we naturally did a Diamonds picture, and the group picture is Penn State classes from a few different decades.”

Josh Fulmer and Emily Curran

Wedding location: Muhlenberg College’s Egner Chapel in Allentown, PA

Wedding date: June 24, 2017

“Emily and I both contacted Penn State to arrange for the Nittany Lion to appear as a surprise for the other person. A few months before the wedding I suspected she might be up to the same thing I was, so I had us both tell her mom our surprise, and she promptly told us we should talk to each other. The Lion showed up, only once, and helped us celebrate. We had a football helmet for our guests to autograph as our ‘guest book’ and the cake was topped with a ceramic bride and groom and football helmet that we hand-painted together. The dress was done by my mother who is a bridal designer, and she found some incredible french lace that had flowers that somewhat resembled the Nittany Lion ‘chipmunk head’ logo. The dress also had small clusters of blue crystals scattered throughout.”

