PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

UPUA Seeking Acts For First World Cultural Week Talent Show

Hawkin Slusarski | Onward State
By Andy Mollenauer
2/12/19 4:04 am

The University Park Undergraduate Association is seeking acts for the first-ever World Cultural Week Talent Show, the organization announced on Twitter last week. The talent show will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, and the celebration of world cultures will continue throughout that week.

All students are welcome to participate, so long as their acts are “clean” and they sign up in advance. Performances can include anything from singing or dancing to stand-up comedy.

The deadline to apply is midnight on March 1, so those interested in performing should apply as soon as possible. You can find the application online and all you’ll need to provide are some details about your act and what you’ll need to perform.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Andy

Things To Do This Weekend Besides THON

Whether you’re busy studying for midterms, hoping to catch up on sleep, or just not into all the hype, THON Weekend isn’t for everyone.

Women’s Hockey Coach Jeff Kampersal Returns To Alma Mater For Penn State-Princeton Matchup

Cool Day Trips To Take Outside State College

Predicting The THON 2019 Line Dance

From Happy Valley to around the globe, here’s what we think will be featured in the THON 2019 line dance.

46 Things To Look Forward To During Your First 46 Hours

We gathered up 46 things you can look forward to so you know what to expect from your emotions and THON events alike.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend