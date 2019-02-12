UPUA Seeking Acts For First World Cultural Week Talent Show

The University Park Undergraduate Association is seeking acts for the first-ever World Cultural Week Talent Show, the organization announced on Twitter last week. The talent show will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, and the celebration of world cultures will continue throughout that week.

Have a special talent?? UPUA is hosting the first World Cultural Week Talent Show!! The show is Tuesday, March 12th from 7-9pm. The Deadline to apply is 11:59pm on March 1st!https://t.co/f7gfPVXkW3 — PennStateStudentGovt (@UPUA) February 8, 2019

All students are welcome to participate, so long as their acts are “clean” and they sign up in advance. Performances can include anything from singing or dancing to stand-up comedy.

The deadline to apply is midnight on March 1, so those interested in performing should apply as soon as possible. You can find the application online and all you’ll need to provide are some details about your act and what you’ll need to perform.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Predicting The THON 2019 Line Dance From Happy Valley to around the globe, here’s what we think will be featured in the THON 2019 line dance.