UPUA Seeking Acts For First World Cultural Week Talent Show
The University Park Undergraduate Association is seeking acts for the first-ever World Cultural Week Talent Show, the organization announced on Twitter last week. The talent show will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, and the celebration of world cultures will continue throughout that week.
All students are welcome to participate, so long as their acts are “clean” and they sign up in advance. Performances can include anything from singing or dancing to stand-up comedy.
The deadline to apply is midnight on March 1, so those interested in performing should apply as soon as possible. You can find the application online and all you’ll need to provide are some details about your act and what you’ll need to perform.
