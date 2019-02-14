Alumni Associations Nationwide To Host THON Watch Parties

The Penn State Alumni Association is keeping THON near and dear to its heart this weekend.

Multiple chapters will host watch parties in their respective cities this year. Whether it’s closer to Happy Valley in Philadelphia or all the way in North Carolina, several alumni chapters in big cities and small towns alike will keep their eyes on THON this weekend.

Washington, D.C.

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 17

The Exchange D.C., 1719 G Street NW, Washington, DC, 20006

Those who attend will have a chance to donate to THON digitally and physically, and Happy Hour specials will be offered.

Philadelphia, PA

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 17

The Midtown, 114 S 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

The watch party will feature special pricing on drinks and appetizers. $1 from all specials will be donated to the Philadelphia chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association’s annual Liberty Bell Gala, which supports THON.

Chester County, PA

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 17

Locust Lane Craft Brewery, 50 Three Tun Road, Malvern, PA, 19355

For those in the ~just outside Philly~ crowd, the Chester County chapter of the alumni association will hold a raffle at this watch party. Prizes include a $100 gift card to the Penn State Bookstore, and admission is free and open to the public.

Northwest Ohio

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 17

The Holiday Inn French Quarter, 10630 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Admission to the watch party is free and open to the public, but the Northwest Ohio chapter of the alumni association encourages guests to RSVP on Facebook.

Triangle, NC

2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 17

Rookie’s Sports Bar RTP, 4911 Central Park Drive, Durham, NC 27703

The watch party hosted by the Triangle, NC chapter will feature a silent auction, face painting, and plenty of entertainment like Giant Jenga, cornhole, and old-school video game machines with a suggested $10 donation at the door. All proceeds raised at the party will benefit THON.



New York City

11 a.m to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 17

Brother Jimmy’s BBQ, 181 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10016

The fifth annual THON watch party hosted by the New York City chapter suggests a $10 donation, which gives entrants an entry into a raffle for Penn State prizes. Food and drink specials will be available.

Central New Jersey

3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 17

Miller’s Ale House, 855 St. George’s Ave, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Central New Jersey exists? Who knew? This watch party will have drink specials and will be hosted by the Central New Jersey chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association.

Is your Alumni Association chapter hosting a watch party? Send the details to [email protected] and we’ll add it to this post!

About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

