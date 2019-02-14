The Most Romantic Valentine’s Day Spots At Penn State

Valentine’s Day is once again upon us. For many couples, it’s time to scramble to come up with some far-too-expensive date night ideas for a day of the year that is really no different than any other day of the year. But hey, who doesn’t love love?

If you’re looking for a cheap Valentine’s Day date this year, there are plenty of locations on campus that work as an excellent backdrop for that romantic photo you feel obligated to post on Instagram with a heart emoji.

Let’s break it down, lovebirds.

The Stacks

Picture this: rows and rows of old textbooks, bright florescent lights, weird sections of almost total darkness, an eerie silence, and the lingering sense that something other than exams is looming around the corner. If this is your idea of romance, then the Stacks is the perfect place to visit this Valentine’s Day!

Not only is it easy to lose your date completely amidst the actual maze of books, but the Stacks also feature the charming quality of still technically being considered a crime scene. Whether you’re looking to get spooky or studious, there’s truly something for everyone.

George Atherton’s Grave

Nothing says romance quite like the final resting place of our very own President Atherton. This scenic location is a great spot for any classic Valentine’s Day activity: perhaps a picnic on the tomb itself, or a cute couple’s photo with the president’s headstone.

After all, George Atherton’s grave is no stranger to love, so spend Valentine’s Day getting up close and personal to Penn State’s history.

Literally Any Of The Construction Sites On Campus

Trying to build a sturdy foundation with your significant other? Look no further! By taking your date to any of the vast array of construction sites at University Park, you’ll surely nail that first impression.

Treat your special someone to a serenade of jackhammers and bulldozers, and take in the wafting aroma of the porta-potties. It’s enough to cement a lasting relationship.

On The Blue Loop

What could be better than everyone’s favorite CATA bus? Spend this Valentine’s Day curled up in the always-slightly-uncomfortable and perpetually crowded atmosphere of the Blue Loop, complete with irritated throngs of students and the comforting chime of “stop requested.”

Whether you’re traveling through traffic on campus or downtown, consider the Blue Loop your personal Cupid’s chariot.

The Bryce Jordan Center Parking Lot

Many words could be used to describe this picturesque parking lot, often including “unreasonably far away” and “incredibly inconvenient.” But when push comes to shove, think of the Bryce Jordan Center parking lot as a haven for your romantic conquests: a place so far removed from the rest of campus that it’s almost paradise.

Your Valentine’s Day plans will remain undisturbed … mostly because there’s no one around.

The High School Musical Stairs At Lunchtime

If you’re looking to get a little more social this Valentine’s Day, the High School Musical stairs in the HUB provide the perfect location for an intimate date while entirely surrounded by your peers.

Sure, it’ll be crowded, and sure, it’s an incredibly public place, but that doesn’t mean you and your special someone can’t enjoy a little alone time. Just wear some noise-cancelling headphones, and you’re all set.

The Bursar’s Office

Still looking for the right gift? Don’t get lost in the capitalism of Valentine’s Day. Taking a simple trip to the Bursar’s Office in the Shields Building and witnessing the financial woes of college students first-hand will remind you and your significant other that money isn’t everything…especially since none of us have any.

Love is in the air, and it’s certainly around campus. With all of these wonderful Penn State Valentine’s Day locations to choose from, this corporate romantic holiday is bound to be a hit.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Freshman 101: Your First THON From the Pep Rally to the Line Dance, here’s what you should know headed into your first THON Weekend.