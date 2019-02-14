THON 2019 Weekend Weather Forecast

This weekend’s forecast calls for cloudy with a chance of dancing inside the Bryce Jordan Center, but how will the weather look outside throughout the weekend?

Here’s a look at the forecast for THON weekend, according to AccuWeather. Let’s just thank the THON gods this event takes place inside.

Friday

Friday will be a bit warmer than the tundra State College has been experiencing with a high of 44 degrees and some cloud coverage. In other words, Friday would be a safe day to ditch your parka on the way to the BJC — unless you show up late, of course, because low temperatures will dip into the mid-30s at night.

Saturday

The forecast calls for a high temperature of 35 degrees with a bit more sunshine than Friday. Make sure you spend some time outside soaking up those UV rays in between your THON shifts to increase your Vitamin D levels when that pesky sleep deprivation kicks in. Chilly temperatures of 18 degrees are expected after the sun sets on the City of THON.

Sunday

For the closing day of THON, the weather will be back to the normal State College cold and snow with a high of 31 degrees. But hey, there’s nothing like cuddling up in bed and sleeping for a day to catch up on the minimal sleep you got over the weekend with dreary weather right outside your window.

Like last year, THON weekend’s weather forecast looks, well, not ideal. Regardless, don’t let the cold temperatures and cloudy skies take away from a wonderful weekend in Happy Valley.

