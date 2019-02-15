NBC ‘The Voice’ Contestant Olivia Farabaugh Performs Acoustic Set At THON 2019
Andy Grammer is a tough act to follow at THON 2019. Former “The Voice” contestant Olivia Farabaugh tried her best with an energetic, non-stop acoustic performance by singing seemingly every song you’ve ever heard over the course of ten minutes.
A singer from Palmyra, PA (about a two-hour drive from State College), Farabaugh was a contestant on Season Ten of NBC’s “The Voice.” However, she didn’t make it past the blind audience when none of the judges turned their chairs for her.
She started out her THON appearance with “Everything I Gave You” by Justin Bieber and the Chainsmokers before shifting quickly to “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift. Her only companion on stage used a large drum as an instrument and kept up with the sudden changes in pace and rhythm pretty well.
Henken was relentless in her speed, barreling through song after song like a train going off the rails. She wouldn’t finish anything, going straight from the intro and chorus of “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears into another song right away.
Some highlights included performances of “Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne, “these are my friends” by lovelytheband, and “Bust A Move” by Young MC. Farabaugh did an excellent job rapping her way through “Bust A Move” as her drummer kept up percussion skills even John Bonham would be envious of.
She ended her set as quickly as it began, thanking the BJC crowd and asking them to follow her on Instagram.
