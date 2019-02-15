THON Donation Stations Show Off Their Super Powers
THON is now a few hours in and the BJC is bumping with excitement. Whether you’ve already donated, the environment has made you want to donate more, or you just need information, THON’s four decorated donation stations capture the energy in the air perfectly.
This year, each station is decorated with superheroes, a perfect reflection of the spirit of THON. Each station will accept cash or check donations throughout the weekend, but if you can’t make it to the BJC this year, you can always donate online.
The stations also serve as info booths, where THON’s Communications Committee members can answer any questions attendees have as they’re walking through the concourse, and as the concourse-level lost and found stations.
The booths depict some of the most notable DC and Marvel characters and logos like Captain America, the Green Lantern, Iron Man, Thor, Wonder Woman, and Batman.
They also include Cartoon Networks personal superheroes, The Powerpuff Girls. Each decoration is handmade with detail, bringing lots of character to each booth.
