‘Genius Lyrics’ Breakdown Of The 2019 Line Dance

This year’s line dance lyrics reflect a hell of a year for Penn State. By the time you hear “Dancer Relations captains, to the stage!” come over the loudspeaker for the 46th time, we hope you have the lyrics memorized. But will you know what they mean?

THON’s Dancer Relations captains find a way to pack as many clever references as possible into each line dance. We already gave you the straight up lyrics — now we’re breaking down the lines “Genius Lyrics”-style to help you keep track of it all.

Verse 1

Homecoming, guiding state / Save the bees with garden gate

The theme of Homecoming 2018 was Guide State Forward. We’ll learn the theme for Homecoming 2019 Saturday morning. The Class of 2019 voted the Pollinators’ Garden Entry Gate as its Class Gift.



High rise here, new dorms there / Renovations everywhere

It wouldn’t be a line dance without a reference to the ongoing construction on campus and downtown. This year, the State College skyline got a little more crowded with the opening of a few different high rises. Martin Hall became the newest East dorm to open as part of the phased rebuilding process last semester. It looks more like a hotel than the cinderblock jail cells we all spent our first years in, but we’re not mad or anything. Despite heavy disapproval, the urbanization of State College sprawl doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.



Sending WebMail a goodbye / What’s up, Office 365?

Students kissed WebMail goodbye when the university transitioned to Office 365 as its email server for students, faculty, and staff.



Get your pizza in a Snap / Snow days, back to back

The Philly-based pizza franchise opened in September and has quickly become a downtown favorite. This winter has been an uncharacteristic one for Penn State. There are still two weeks left in February, and we’ve already had classes canceled due to snow six times, including on back-to-back days before Thanksgiving break.



Saquon drafted number two / Looking good in Giants blue

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Giants in the NFL Draft. Barkley went on to have a tremendous rookie season and was eventually named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.



NIT champs in the house / Citrus Bowl with Mickey Mouse

Penn State men’s basketball defeated Utah 82-66 to win the NIT championship in March. On the gridiron, Penn State traveled to Orlando to play Kentucky in the 2019 Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. The Nittany Lions fell to the Wildcats in a disappointing, yet thrilling 27-24 loss.



Women spike the competition / Pin em down is our tradition



Penn State women’s volleyball brought 10 newcomers to the roster after a Final Four run in 2017 and produced another top-10 season. The Nittany Lions, led by seniors Nia Reed, Taylor Leath, and Bryanna Weiskircher, made a run to the Elite Eight, where they fell to eventual national champions Stanford.



Penn State wrestling won its seventh national title in eight years last March, narrowly beating out Ohio State at the NCAA Championships after a dramatic pin by Bo Nickal against Myles Martin in the finals. This year, the Nittany Lions seem well on their way to an eighth title in nine years. “Pin em down” is not only our tradition. As Nickal would say, “THAT’S WHAT WE DO.” Penn State has 70 pins so far this season.

Wally Triplett, white and blue / WE ARE! Thanks to you

Penn State legend Wally Triplett passed away in November. He was Penn State football’s first African-American starter, the first African American to earn a varsity letter at Penn State, and the first African American Penn Stater to be drafted into the NFL. In addition to his heroics in the 1948 Cotton Bowl, Triplett is best known as the subject of the legend surrounding Penn State’s iconic “We Are” cheer.



Verse 2



Marching for our lives and fate / Love, stronger than hate

Thursday marked one year since the fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. After the shooting, students across the country organized demonstrations in Washington, DC and nearly 880 other locations to campaign for stricter gun control legislation.



Fires blaze day and night / Fighting back with all our might

More than 8,500 wildfires burned during 2018, making it the deadliest and most destructive season on record.



Rescue mission, Thailand cave / The whole world, came to save

The entire world closely followed the fate of a youth soccer team in Thailand that was trapped in a cave for nearly a month.



#MeToo we all feel / Saudi women take the wheel

The #MeToo movement began before last THON with allegations against Harvey Weinstein, but it became one of the biggest stories of the year after a number of women came forward as victims of sexual harassment and assault. Women in Saudi Arabia were finally given the right to drive in 2018, as well.



George, McCain, we remember / Thank you to our service members

Prominent celebrity deaths this year included Sen. John McCain and former president George H.W. Bush.



Winter games making strides / North and South, side by side

THON 2018 fell right in the middle of the Winter Olympics last year, which were hosted in South Korea. North and South Korea walked in together at the Olympics and remained in the news throughout the year for making progress in their relations.



France — Allez les bleus! / Royal family, something new

France won six games at the World Cup to capture its second title. Also across the pond, the Royal Family welcomed Meghan Markle when she married Prince Harry.



Flyers’ Gritty hypes us up / Caps! Caps! Caps! Lift the cup!

For the first time since 2016, the line dance doesn’t reference the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Flyers’ new, loveable, and hairy mascot made his debut this season. He traces his roots to Centre County. Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals (finally) got past the Pens and won the Stanley Cup. No word on if he’s sobered up from his drawn-out celebration yet.



Verse 3

Mental health, be aware / Take a moment, show you care

Discussions about mental health became more prominent throughout the country. Now, more and more people are encouraged to seek help if needed and check in on their friends and family.



Stan Lee excelsior / Wakanda, forever more

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who created Spiderman and Thor, passed away at the age of 95. A film about one of his characters, Black Panther, a native of Wakanda, was adapted for the silver screen last year.



R-E-S-P-E-C-T / Fans all cheer for Rhapsody

Known to most as the “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin passed away at the age of 76 in August. A biopic of the band Queen, titled Bohemian Rhapsody in reference to its legendary song, was released in October.



Hearts sink to Bikini Bottom / Look at this, HA got ‘em

Bikini Bottom references the setting of SpongeBob Squarepants, which was created by Stephen Hillenburg, who passed away in November after a battle with ALS. The Circle Game swept the nation this year, which revolved around making an “OK” sign with your hand, holding it below your waist, and trying to get someone to look at it.

Hearts sink to Bikini Bottom / Look at this… pic.twitter.com/qiYRf4XzLC — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 15, 2019

Bird Box, shield your eyes / Incredibles back in disguise

Sandra Bullock starred in the Netflix thriller Bird Box, which instantly became an internet sensation. A sequel to Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles premiered fourteen years after the original and was one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters.



Keeping up, with 3 more / Yanny, Laurel? We’re not sure

The Kardashian family welcomed three more to its ranks, while an audio illusion divided the public between those who heard “Yanny” or “Laurel” when a sound bite was played. Side note: If you heard Yanny, you’re wrong.



Playing Fortnite every hour / Where we dropping? Tilted Towers

The beloved (and free) video game Fortnite became a cult favorite and the center of seemingly every conversation with a college-aged male. In the game, players fight to death and celebrate with memorable dances. One of the game’s locations where players “drop” is Titled Towers, a popular site among players.



Send your mom a turkey text / Weird flex…thank u, next

No, you can’t cook a turkey in the microwave. The popular social media trend took over Insta stories during the week leading up to Thanksgiving and led to many mothers to think their children are even dumber than they already did. “Weird flex but ok” was another Internet trend, while this one takes us into the Ariana Grande ballad about love, patience, and pain to kick off our dance break.



Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.