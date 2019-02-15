PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Brace Yourselves, The Bungee Jumpers Are Back For THON 2019

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Anthony Fiset
2/15/19 6:53 pm

After Go Go Gadjet announced it wouldn’t be making its annual appearance in THON 2019, there has been a lot of concern about the return of other recurring acts. Namely, the greatest show on Earth: the Bucks County Bungee Jumpers.

Do not fret, THON goers. The Bungee Jumpers hopped into my Twitter mentions last night to confirm they will be returning to the Bryce Jordan Center to blow the roof off of the place once again.


Of course, workers just finished reattaching the roof this month from the aftermath of the Bungee Jumpers’ performance at THON last year. Fortunately, their electrifying brand of aerial rope gymnastics will keep the State College roof repair firms in business for at least another year.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day One

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

[Video] THON 2019 Line Dance

Break it down, BJC.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend