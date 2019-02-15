Brace Yourselves, The Bungee Jumpers Are Back For THON 2019

After Go Go Gadjet announced it wouldn’t be making its annual appearance in THON 2019, there has been a lot of concern about the return of other recurring acts. Namely, the greatest show on Earth: the Bucks County Bungee Jumpers.

Do not fret, THON goers. The Bungee Jumpers hopped into my Twitter mentions last night to confirm they will be returning to the Bryce Jordan Center to blow the roof off of the place once again.





What’s good @antnyfst ? You gonna be at @THON this year? — Bungee Jumpers Team (@BungeeJumpers) February 15, 2019

Of course, workers just finished reattaching the roof this month from the aftermath of the Bungee Jumpers’ performance at THON last year. Fortunately, their electrifying brand of aerial rope gymnastics will keep the State College roof repair firms in business for at least another year.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.