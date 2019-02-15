Brace Yourselves, The Bungee Jumpers Are Back For THON 2019
After Go Go Gadjet announced it wouldn’t be making its annual appearance in THON 2019, there has been a lot of concern about the return of other recurring acts. Namely, the greatest show on Earth: the Bucks County Bungee Jumpers.
Do not fret, THON goers. The Bungee Jumpers hopped into my Twitter mentions last night to confirm they will be returning to the Bryce Jordan Center to blow the roof off of the place once again.
What’s good @antnyfst ? You gonna be at @THON this year?— Bungee Jumpers Team (@BungeeJumpers) February 15, 2019
Of course, workers just finished reattaching the roof this month from the aftermath of the Bungee Jumpers’ performance at THON last year. Fortunately, their electrifying brand of aerial rope gymnastics will keep the State College roof repair firms in business for at least another year.
