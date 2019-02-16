Gameshow Takes Over THON Stage

The THON Gameshow made its debut on the stage — pitting three folks against each other in classic single-round Jeopardy format.

The Giant Food Stores-sponsored event (I want to know how you even become a sponsor of this) was a hit with the crowd.

There were four categories — general/commonwealth organizations, famous Penn Staters, 50 states, and animals — that had four questions each ranging from 100-200 points.

Questions hit on the Penn State centric, like who is the co-anchor of Good Morning America (Lara Spencer) or what is the oldest continuously active organization at Penn State (Thespians). Trivia went elsewhere too, like what is a baby whale called (calf) and what state is home to Death Valley (California).

Madison from CHAARG took home the title with 875 points, narrowly edging Stephanie from Club Gymnastics, who finished with 825. Bryanna from Ski Club finished in third with 325.

Will it be back for another round? Possibly.

But to be honest, we just want to see the return of “Car Race.” I’d personally sponsor that.

About the Author

Steve Connelly Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

