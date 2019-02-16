PSU news by
I Spy: THON 2019 Edition

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Riley Davies
2/16/19 1:51 am

After being on your feet for hours on end, things can get a little monotonous and the sensory overload of THON may start to get to you. We’ve created a game of I Spy to let your mind focus on something else for the time being.

1. Left Shark on the floor

See if you can spot Left Shark free styling his way through the floor similarly to the 2015 Super Bowl Performance.

2. Coachella vibes in the stands

One fraternity and sorority pair has brought the warmth of California’s Coachella Valley. This is most easily identifiable with their signage.

3. Superheroes spread throughout the concourse

No, we are not talking about the THON kids, even though they technically count. While talking a walk around the concourse look out for superheroes from all different movies and comics.

4. Foreign influence

Somewhere atop the first level of seats is a a representation of a country from “across the pond” as some might say. Who knows, they may be offering up tea and crumpets.

5. Construction, in the BJC?

While there isn’t actually construction going on inside of the BJC, (surprisingly as most of campus is seemingly under construction) one fraternity and sorority partnership are showing of their best construction worker fits in the stands.

6. A presidential Penn State campaign

Think Penn State football’s most iconic football duo in the past five years running for office in 2022. Yep, you’ve probably gotten it by know, now try and find the shirt.

7. Tutus being used in nonconventional ways

While there are many examples of this as people get delusional, challenge yourself to find the person with the most unconventional use of a tutu.

8. Shape The Moment or THON logo

To ease your brain and focus on some of the simpler things in life, count how many times you can find the THON or Shape The Moment logo. But don’t let that turn into a counting sheep kind of thing because lets be honest, most of you have a long time until you’ll see your beds again.

9. It’s me Mario — now find me

For this one you will have to use quite a sharp eye. Try and find these popular video game characters in the stands and maybe by completing this challenge you can save Princess Peach without playing the game.

10. Mason Ramsey?

Stay tuned.

While it was rumored earlier in the day that Mason Ramsey would be the surprise performer at this year’s THON it was not Ramsey and instead Andy Grammer. However, who knows if Ramsey will still grace the BJC at some point with his sweet, sweet yodeling. (And no, his clip in the line dance video does not count).

About the Author

Riley Davies

Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]dstate.com

