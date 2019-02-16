Mason Ramsey, THON: ‘Greatest Crossover Event In World History’
Mason Ramsey finally took the Bryce Jordan Center stage Saturday evening after days of rumors.
Ramsey, who first became famous as the “Walmart Yodeler,” brought his classic soprano ‘twang to Happy Valley, performing signature songs like “Jambalaya,” “The Way I See It,” and, of course, Hank Williams’s classic “Lovesick Blues.”
Penn Staters voiced opinions of shock and approval for the young country star on Twitter.
Several fans voiced their approval of Ramsey’s venue-based attire, which included a Penn State logo-covered bowtie.
Others were stunned by Ramsey’s visit, asking if he was simply a THON sleep deprivation dream.
Several regretted missing the young icon’s performance.
Country music buffs requested an all-time classic from Ramsey, and the kid delivered.
When Ramsey told the crowd “this one’s for all you ladies” and strummed the first few notes of “Hey Good Lookin,'” several listeners got nervous.
Two all-time BJC greats:
Other fans realized the true extent of their Ramsey fandom during his set.
“If the good Lord’s willing and the crick don’t rise, see y’all again next time!”
