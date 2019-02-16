Mason Ramsey, THON: ‘Greatest Crossover Event In World History’

Mason Ramsey finally took the Bryce Jordan Center stage Saturday evening after days of rumors.

Ramsey, who first became famous as the “Walmart Yodeler,” brought his classic soprano ‘twang to Happy Valley, performing signature songs like “Jambalaya,” “The Way I See It,” and, of course, Hank Williams’s classic “Lovesick Blues.”

Penn Staters voiced opinions of shock and approval for the young country star on Twitter.

Mason Ramsey and THON is the greatest crossover event in world history https://t.co/IXV33R8cSo — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 16, 2019

Several fans voiced their approval of Ramsey’s venue-based attire, which included a Penn State logo-covered bowtie.

Mason Ramsey with the Penn State Bow tie absolutely electric — Cameron Panase (@Panase31) February 16, 2019

Others were stunned by Ramsey’s visit, asking if he was simply a THON sleep deprivation dream.

am i hallucinating after my no sleep or is mason ramsey actually performing at THON right now — kaylee (@gayleeaaron) February 16, 2019

Mason Ramsey is really performing at thon right now hahahahaha — Emily (@ehulbert6) February 16, 2019

Several regretted missing the young icon’s performance.

To all of you who get to see Mason Ramsey perform at Thon:

Just know how lucky you are to witness that star live. — Nick Gelosh (@gelosh_nick) February 16, 2019

@masonramsey is performing at THON why am I not there? — dani (@dani_wilk) February 16, 2019

I can’t believe Mason Ramsey is at THON and IM NOT https://t.co/Y5XwA7Jb0U — Sloane Sherer (@sloanesherer) February 16, 2019

Country music buffs requested an all-time classic from Ramsey, and the kid delivered.

Mason Ramsey just covered Johnny Cash's "Ring Of Fire" at THON.



Yes, this is real life. pic.twitter.com/quCVZy3Aq2 — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 16, 2019

When Ramsey told the crowd “this one’s for all you ladies” and strummed the first few notes of “Hey Good Lookin,'” several listeners got nervous.

Feel bad for all the guys with girlfriends at @THON with @masonramsey on the guitar pic.twitter.com/DFLPKh3MHj — Jonathan Vandenberg (@vandyberg24) February 16, 2019

Two all-time BJC greats:

In the span of 2 weeks I will have seen Mason Ramsey and Travis Scott live in the same place, what a world we live in — Danny Orr (@DannyOrr34) February 16, 2019





Other fans realized the true extent of their Ramsey fandom during his set.

I didn’t realize how much of a fan girl I am of @masonramsey until I saw him on the #THON2019 livestream https://t.co/UczkaubAsg — Teagan Marron (@teagster_97) February 16, 2019

I AM IN THE PRESENCE OF MASON RAMSEY BYE — viv (@vivianstamos) February 16, 2019

"If the good Lord's willing and the crick don't rise, see y'all again next time!” pic.twitter.com/gqFnVGns9m — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 16, 2019

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Two Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.