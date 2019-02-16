Walmart Yodeler Mason Ramsey Takes Stage At THON 2019

Don’t get me wrong. It’s pretty cool to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Mason Ramsey, aka the Walmart Yodeler, arrived at the stage to a thunderous round of applause at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Before the performance, Ramsey was introduced to yet another thunderous applause from the BJC crowd. Ramsey is the second big act of the weekend, following Andy Grammer’s surprise appearance on Friday.

“Lil Hank” rose to prominence last year after his grandmother posted a viral video of him yodeling “Lovesick Blues” at a Walmart in Illinois…hence the name. Ramsey went on to become one of the biggest Internet sensations/success stories of 2018. He appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, performed at Coachella, and released a debut single that made the US Billboard Top 100.

For a live stream of the performance, head over to our Facebook page.

