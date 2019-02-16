What’s Missing From The 2019 THON Line Dance?

There’s no doubt about it. The 2019 THON Line Dance is a hit. Many seem to love its homage to news, pop culture, and Penn State events that have made headlines since THON 2018. However, few believe the lyrics cover everything. So what’s missing?

“Mo Bamba”

Not only did Sheck Wes’s 2017 hit take the world (and Internet) by storm, it was an unofficial anthem of sorts during football season. Despite the profanity, “Mo Bamba” would’ve made for a great bit in the dance break.

Tanner Rhoades and Dan Walkley of Chi Phi feel that it should have been given a mention in the line dance. “‘Mo Bamba’ was the biggest trend of 2018,” Rhoades said.

Playa Bowls

This popular açai bowl chain made its debut in State College this year, and has become somewhat of a sensation in Happy Valley. But while the new Snap Pizza was given a shout-out, Meghan Tevnan of Club Swim and Volé was disappointed Playa Bowls received no such attention.

Ariana Grande’s New Album

Though that “thank u, next,” snippet is always met with a lot of excitement during the line dance, freshmen Rachel Dekman and Morgan Aloi say they would’ve liked to hear more from Ariana Grande’s most recent album of the same name.

The album was just released on Friday, February 15, but it’s already being praised on Twitter. So it’s no wonder why many feel that Ariana bops such as “break up with your girlfriend, ’cause i’m bored” are missing from this year’s line dance.

Kanye And Trump Interactions

In October of 2018, the ever-surprising Kanye West visited President Donald Trump in what could only be considered an absolutely bizarre summit. And, strangely enough, this vastly unsettling encounter was not given the spotlight in this year’s line dance. Then again, it was devoid of any Trump references at all. Weird, right?

But, as Lisa Halat, an alumni impact dancer from 2016 put it: “It’s probably better that way.”

Democrats Winning House In Midterm Elections

Paul Mykolajtchuck, a graduate student in The College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, would rather have heard about the Blue Wave in helping Democrats retake control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. He’s even got a line for it: “Dems win back the House!”

Each year, the THON Line Dance mixes a myriad of endless references into one impressive 5-miunute mash-up, while we know it’s impossible to include everything…well, we can dream.

What reference would you have loved to hear in this year’s line dance?

