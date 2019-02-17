Better Know A THON Committee: Rules and Regulations

It’s hard to miss seeing the people in red shirts who are literally everywhere throughout the Bryce Jordan Center. Those in red are members of the Rules and Regulations Committee, more commonly known as R&R.

Basically, R&R’s job is to keep everyone safe. Throughout the weekend, members of R&R Event Safety mainly work security in the Bryce Jordan Center or with the PASS system. R&R also has a Fundraising Safety branch that ensures the safety of fundraisers throughout the rest of the year — think canning, canvassing, and everything in between — and that all THON organizations are following the guidelines when they fundraise.

Some responsibilities for R&R include checking all THON-goers in and out of the BJC, manning portals as specific sections reach capacity, building management, and ensuring that everyone is following THON’s rules (including not sitting down).

Pretty much anywhere you find yourself in the BJC during THON weekend you are almost sure to find an R&R member — there are more than 1,000 of them and they’ll be on all levels of the arena.

These folks take the brunt of the wrath from angry people (which are aplenty, even at THON), so if you’re extra nice to them they’ll surely appreciate it. After all, they too are just here to volunteer #FTK.

Riley Davies Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

