Better Know A THON Committee: Technology

While it may be one of the lesser-known committees at THON, that certainly doesn’t make it any less important.

The Technology Committee is responsible for virtually all of the behind the scenes work that helps make THON run as smoothly as possible. Their main goal is to manage all facets of technology involved with THON, so from helping run Family Carnival in the fall to tracking donations throughout the year, the Tech Committee does it all.

Members program and provide the tools committees and organizations need to organize and raise money. They fulfill their duty by working with committees to ensure they are using the most effective and up-to-date technology available.

Last year, they helped roll out the installment of Dash in place of the PASS system so that families and friends of dancers could get down to the floor more efficiently. Since it was implemented, the new system has yet to fail THON weekend, a feat unheard of with PASS.

The one thing that separates Technology from the rest of the THON committees is that they don’t have any committee members, only captains. The entire committee is made up of 22 captains and one director.



Tech captains apply in late spring instead of early fall like most THON committee members. The entire committee is decided before the start of the fall semester every school year.

Since Technology captains are limited in number, they can be harder to spot at THON. But if you see volunteers walking around the concourse with lime green “Technology” logos printed on their outfits — you’ve spotted them.

About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

