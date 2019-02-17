Penn State Dads Share Why They THON

There are few things in this world more enjoyable than Penn State dads. They provide us with nourishment at tailgates, as well as love and support when the stress of school gets us down. They’re truly a breed of their own.

They also spend some time in the BJC for THON, just like the rest of us, all FTK. So we decided to ask some Penn State dads we saw roaming around the concourse: What does THON mean to you?

Lee — Dad Of A Dancer

“I’m an alumnus of Penn State and my daughter is a dancer. It’s something that I’ve seen for 35 years now. So I’ve been around it and its kind of interesting to watch it evolve over the years and then to have your daughter participate in it is very exciting. It’s something that she’s always wanted to as a student so it’s kind of neat that she’s getting it done before she graduates.”

Bruce — Dad Of A ZBT Dancer (Sam)

“We’re here to support our son, Sam, who’s a dancer in THON and a member of ZBT and he’s doing a great job. We were down on the floor to see him yesterday and he says that he’s not really that tired. So we’re very proud of him.”

Dave — Dad Of A THON Captain

“I’m here to support THON. My daughter’s a THON captain this year and I’m actually from the Hershey area so THON really affects a lot of people I know. It’s incredible what the kids do, so it’s kind of something that if you ever get the chance to come see you take advantage of it.

We were here the last two days and we’re finding out that we’re not as young as we used to be and it’s hard to keep up with you guys.”

Bill — Dad Of A Dancer

“My oldest daughter was a dancer in 2016 and my youngest is a dancer now. We’re here to support them and the cause. It’s great.”

Robert — Dad Of A Dancer

“I’m really here for the first time to support our son, who’s a senior, Ben, who’s dancing with his business fraternity. This has been a four year process that we observed from afar and now to be here up close and witness it all is really awesome.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]