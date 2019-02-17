Rugby Team Has Orchesis Dance Co. To Thank For “Pants-Dropping” Pep Rally Routine
Men’s Rugby performed an electric dance during THON’s first-ever White Out Pep Rally thanks to the help of Orchesis Dance Company. The group choreographed the team’s dance, which was an all-around crowd pleaser with the athletes tearing off their pants.
The team was all for the rip-away pants dance move, as they too knew it would be a highlight of the Pep Rally.
“Not too many teams end up ripping their pants off,” freshman rugby player Tom Treussard said. “We just wanted to do something unique to set us apart.”
Despite a tiny mishap with the music not starting on the right beat, the high energy, creative dance found its grove just moments after.
The team achieved its goal of being unique and stood alone as the only ones to leave the stage in fewer articles of clothing than they started out with. The only other athlete to rip any clothes off was freshman football cornerback Marquis Wilson during the football team’s second-place routine.
Although men’s rugby performed one of the top crowd-pleasing dances, the team fell short of earning a spot in the top two. Even so, the team was proud of its performances.
The team dances are traditionally performed by underclassmen, but this year’s rugby performers already have plans to come back next year bigger and better in attempts to dethrone the men’s gymnastics pep rally dynasty.
