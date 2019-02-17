[Video]: The Final Four Hours At THON 2019

After 42 hours of standing, the final four remaining hours of THON are always an emotional rollercoaster. Witnessing the electrifying energy in the BJC during the Final Four is an experience unlike any other.

Spectators come together to mourn the lives of those we have lost to pediatric cancer, families share their stories, The Rockets put on a spectacular performance, and the THON 2019 total was revealed. Relive it all through our Final Four video:

Video by Noah Rogers





