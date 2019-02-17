[Video]: The Final Four Hours At THON 2019
After 42 hours of standing, the final four remaining hours of THON are always an emotional rollercoaster. Witnessing the electrifying energy in the BJC during the Final Four is an experience unlike any other.
Spectators come together to mourn the lives of those we have lost to pediatric cancer, families share their stories, The Rockets put on a spectacular performance, and the THON 2019 total was revealed. Relive it all through our Final Four video:
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
THON 2019 Raises $10,621,683.76 For The Kids
With no canning weekends held this year and canvassing eventually suspended as well, this year’s total is a testament to how committed THON volunteers truly are.
Springfield, ATO/ZTA Top THON 2019 Fundraisers
Totals aside, congratulations to every organization that volunteered with THON throughout this year to raise more than $10 million for the kids.
Send this to a friend
Comments