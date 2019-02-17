PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

[Video]: The Final Four Hours At THON 2019

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Emma Dieter
2/17/19 7:51 pm

After 42 hours of standing, the final four remaining hours of THON are always an emotional rollercoaster. Witnessing the electrifying energy in the BJC during the Final Four is an experience unlike any other.

Spectators come together to mourn the lives of those we have lost to pediatric cancer, families share their stories, The Rockets put on a spectacular performance, and the THON 2019 total was revealed. Relive it all through our Final Four video:

Video by Noah Rogers


Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Emma

Penn State Dads Share Why They THON

We spoke to some Penn State dads to see why they’re FTK.

How To Stay Fresh At THON

Better Know A THON Committee: Technology

THON 2019 Raises $10,621,683.76 For The Kids

With no canning weekends held this year and canvassing eventually suspended as well, this year’s total is a testament to how committed THON volunteers truly are.

Springfield, ATO/ZTA Top THON 2019 Fundraisers

Totals aside, congratulations to every organization that volunteered with THON throughout this year to raise more than $10 million for the kids.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend