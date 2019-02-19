PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Our Strangest Out-Of-Context Tweets From THON 2019

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Steve Schneible
2/19/19 4:05 am

THON 2019 has come and gone, so Penn State students are slowly entering the post-THON withdrawal phase. It’s always fun to look back at the memories through photos and videos, but scrolling through our Twitter feed provides a stranger glimpse at the weekend.

Here are our strangest, most peculiar tweets from @THONwardState this year.

*insert “Oh Boy, 3 a.m.!” SpongeBob clip here*

Not much can top a nice early-morning car race. The blue car finished the weekend with a stellar 3-0-1 record in the second year of racing at the BJC.

Outside of raising $10 million #FTK, the best part of THON is easily the mopping. OPP clearly took notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay with its three-pronged spread offense mopping strategy.

Did a member of Pegula Ice Arena’s rink staff take the trip across University Drive to help out the mopping efforts? The world may never know.

I’ll take “things you hear at a party” for 400, Alex.

The Bryce Jordan Center was loud during THON? No way.

Four years late to this one, blog.

The 2016 line dance is the undisputed GOAT and it’s not even close.

Please, My Hero Zero. Take us home to Champs (or the Phyrst, if it’s a Thursday).

Eight whole ukuleles!?!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Steve Schneible

Recovering Bethlehem, PA native. English & Psych student, PSU SHC class of 2021. Paterno Fellow. Narcissism Hour Showrunner. Kalliope Fiction Coordinator. Earnest and usually good-natured milquetoast. Baby Onward State contributor. Email: [email protected] Moderately amusing Twitter account: @steve_schneibs

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Steve

GoFundMe Campaign Launched For Victims Of State College Shooting

Dean Beachy, 61, and his son Steven, 19, were shot and killed at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar and Grill at the Ramada Hotel.

One Final Family Hour: Stepping Into Familiarity And Closer To My Dad

After losing my father to cancer, I thought there was nothing THON could offer me that I didn’t already know. After four years, I found comfort in the familiar.

Why You Have Weird Dreams After THON

As you’ve probably been able to piece together, there’s a relationship between lack of sleep during THON and weird dreams.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend