Our Strangest Out-Of-Context Tweets From THON 2019

THON 2019 has come and gone, so Penn State students are slowly entering the post-THON withdrawal phase. It’s always fun to look back at the memories through photos and videos, but scrolling through our Twitter feed provides a stranger glimpse at the weekend.

Here are our strangest, most peculiar tweets from @THONwardState this year.

THON is trying to get us to drink water with a video of…Aquaman? — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 16, 2019

*insert “Oh Boy, 3 a.m.!” SpongeBob clip here*

It's "neck and neck" but I'm skeptical — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 16, 2019

Not much can top a nice early-morning car race. The blue car finished the weekend with a stellar 3-0-1 record in the second year of racing at the BJC.

Time to mop the floors! This means some very exciting crowd entertainment. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2019

Outside of raising $10 million #FTK, the best part of THON is easily the mopping. OPP clearly took notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay with its three-pronged spread offense mopping strategy.

There's a man in a gorilla mask on a zamboni. That's all we know. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2019

Did a member of Pegula Ice Arena’s rink staff take the trip across University Drive to help out the mopping efforts? The world may never know.

People yelling "CHUG!" before 8 a.m. Did someone say noon kickoff? — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 16, 2019

"Are we ready to chug?!?"



"Yeah!" — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2019

I’ll take “things you hear at a party” for 400, Alex.

Boy, it's loud in here. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2019

The Bryce Jordan Center was loud during THON? No way.

409 WINS RESTORED! — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2019

Four years late to this one, blog.

BOUNDARIEEEEEES?



NOT IN HERE! — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2019

The 2016 line dance is the undisputed GOAT and it’s not even close.

Please, My Hero Zero. Take us home to Champs (or the Phyrst, if it’s a Thursday).

This is not a drill. There are eight ukeleles on stage right now. I repeat, this is not a drill. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 16, 2019

Eight whole ukuleles!?!

Steve Schneible Recovering Bethlehem, PA native. English & Psych student, PSU SHC class of 2021. Paterno Fellow. Narcissism Hour Showrunner. Kalliope Fiction Coordinator. Earnest and usually good-natured milquetoast. Baby Onward State contributor. Email: [email protected] Moderately amusing Twitter account: @steve_schneibs

