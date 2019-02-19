Our Strangest Out-Of-Context Tweets From THON 2019
THON 2019 has come and gone, so Penn State students are slowly entering the post-THON withdrawal phase. It’s always fun to look back at the memories through photos and videos, but scrolling through our Twitter feed provides a stranger glimpse at the weekend.
Here are our strangest, most peculiar tweets from @THONwardState this year.
*insert “Oh Boy, 3 a.m.!” SpongeBob clip here*
Not much can top a nice early-morning car race. The blue car finished the weekend with a stellar 3-0-1 record in the second year of racing at the BJC.
Outside of raising $10 million #FTK, the best part of THON is easily the mopping. OPP clearly took notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay with its three-pronged
spread offense mopping strategy.
Did a member of Pegula Ice Arena’s rink staff take the trip across University Drive to help out the mopping efforts? The world may never know.
I’ll take “things you hear at a party” for 400, Alex.
The Bryce Jordan Center was loud during THON? No way.
Four years late to this one, blog.
The 2016 line dance is the undisputed GOAT and it’s not even close.
Please, My Hero Zero. Take us
home to Champs (or the Phyrst, if it’s a Thursday).
Eight whole ukuleles!?!
