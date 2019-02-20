IFC/Panhel Mandate ‘No Registered Socials’ For State Patty’s

Penn State’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council chapters have voted for “no registered socials” during State Patty’s weekend — Friday, February 22 and Saturday, February 23. This follows a long tradition of banning Greek life socials for State Patty’s.

“The safety of our members is paramount at all times,” the two organizations said in a joint statement. “With this particular weekend being high risk in the past, we commend our chapters for thinking about their actions and how they affect the State College community.”

In the past, IFC has done everything from banning all parties on the day to limiting Greek festivities to just one-on-one socials more recently. State Patty’s socials have been banned altogether the past two years, following Tim Piazza’s death at Beta Theta Pi that incited widespread change to Greek life.

Penn State and the State College Police Department have been trying to crack down on the State Patty’s Day debauchery for years. The university hasn’t paid the bars to close recently, but still places restrictions, such as issuing guest limits in on-campus housing. Meanwhile, the police department has sent out its yearly warning that it will continue to crack down on the festivities.

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

