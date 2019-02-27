Cam Sullivan-Brown Will Stay At Penn State

Penn State football wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown has withdrawn his name from the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

‘@Lions247 has confirmed that a Penn State wide receiver is no longer in the NCAA Transfer Portal. https://t.co/X77Bj7whSs @247Sports @247SportsPortal — Lions247 (@Lions247) February 27, 2019

Sullivan-Brown, who was a three-star recruit out of St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Maryland, initially entered the portal on February 10, but he’s decided to stay in Happy Valley after briefly exploring his options. He appeared in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions last season, but he only made four receptions for 49 yards.

The wide receiver took the same course of action as Lamont Wade, who opted to stay in Happy Valley after looking at his options in the transfer portal. Sullivan-Brown was one of three Penn State wide receivers to enter the portal this offseason; Juwan Johnson moved to Oregon as a graduate transfer, and Brandon Polk is still exploring his options in the portal.

Sullivan-Brown’s decision gives wide receivers coach Gerad Parker another depth option to work with this season. He’ll be in charge of a unit that includes players like KJ Hamler, Jahan Dotson, Justin Shorter, and graduate transfer George Campbell this season. Incoming freshmen John Dunmore and TJ Jones will also provide depth to the group this season.

The NCAA’s transfer portal was implemented in October 2018, and it allows student-athletes to explore other options and speak to other schools without asking for their current head coach’s permission. Penn State has had more players enter the portal than any other college football program this offseason.

