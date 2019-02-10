Penn State Football’s Cam Sullivan-Brown Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Cam Sullivan-Brown became the third Penn State wide receiver to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal this offseason, according to 247Sports.

Sullivan-Brown just wrapped up his redshirt freshman year with the Nittany Lions. He appeared in all of the team’s games this season, hauling in four passes for 49 yards, and he recorded his first collegiate start in Penn State’s 20-7 victory against Rutgers in week 12.

The wide receiver hasn’t publicly stated his intention to leave Happy Valley on social media yet, but it appears he’s joined fellow wideouts Juwan Johnson and Brandon Polk in the transfer portal. Johnson and Polk both announced their plans to join another team on Twitter.

Losing three contributors hurts the Nittany Lions’ wide receiver depth, but the team has plenty of options to work with at the position going forward. Incoming freshmen John Dunmore and TJ Jones will join a receiving core which returns KJ Hamler along with rising sophomores Daniel George, Justin Shorter, and Jahan Dotson.

Head coach James Franklin has gotten to know the NCAA’s transfer portal very well since its launch in October 2018. In addition to the three wide receivers, safety Ayron Monroe and cornerback Zech McPhearson are two other players to submit their names and confirm their intention to look for a new team to play for.

Although Penn State has had more players enter the portal than any other program in college football, it hasn’t been all doom and gloom for Franklin’s team. Defensive back Lamont Wade initially entered the portal, but he withdrew his name and will return to the Nittany Lions in 2019.

