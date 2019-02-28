Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown To Speak At Penn State

Karamo Brown will speak at Penn State at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 in Alumni Hall. Best known for his role on the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye, Brown is one of the fab five and the show’s resident culture expert.

He uses his platform to “fix the inside” for those featured on the show, using his personal experiences as an openly gay man, single father, and psychotherapist.

Brown is also the co-founder of 6in10.org, an organization that works to combat the stigma around HIV and provides HIV education and mental health support to the black LGBTQ community. The organization’s website now appears to be inactive. However, Brown received the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award, and was invited by the Obama administration to work on policy and legislation supporting LGBTQ youth after school hours.

Brown first entered the public eye in 2004 as part of MTV’s The Real World. Before that, he attended Florida A&M University and was a licensed social worker and psychotherapist.

Students can pick up free tickets for Brown’s lecture starting Monday, March 11 in the SPA office (226 HUB). Any remaining tickets will be released to non-students starting Monday, March 18.

