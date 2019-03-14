ESPN To Broadcast Every Match Of NCAA Championships Once Again

College wrestlers, get ready for your annual close-up.

ESPN announced Thursday it will feature three sessions of the NCAA Championships in primetime, broadcast each session on its family of networks, and stream every match online.

Beginning with Session One on Thursday, March 21, cameras at each mat will stream every bout on ESPN3. ESPN’s flagship channel will broadcast Session Two on Thursday night, the semifinals on Friday night, and the finals on Saturday night in primetime. ESPNU will broadcast the other three sessions during the day, switching from mat to mat.

In years past, the primetime bouts were shown on ESPN2, so graduating up to the network’s flagship channel represents even more exposure and yet another major win for wrestling as a sport.

The “Voice of College Wrestling” Tim Johnson will return to the booth and lead the a star-studded team of analysts made up of former national champions Anthony Robles and Lee Kemp, former coach of the year Jim Gibbons, and everyone’s favorite wrestler-turned-actor-turned-guest-analyst Billy Baldwin. Mike Couzens and Steve Kenney will once again be on play-by-play.

This is the fifth year in a row that ESPN has dominated coverage of the NCAA Championships and shown all six sessions, as the Worldwide Leader in Sports continues to take notice of the demand for March Matness. Last year, nearly 8 million fans tuned in throughout the weekend. An average of 628,000 watched the finals on ESPN2 when Penn State held off Ohio State and hoisted its seventh national title in eight years.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

Penn State Wrestling Earns Six Top-Two Seeds For NCAA Championships Of the nine qualifiers Penn State wrestling will send to the NCAA Championships, x received top-five seeds.