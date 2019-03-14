The Creamery Wants You To Help Pick Penn State’s Favorite Flavor

March has become a month overrun by brackets. Whether you’re a fan of college basketball, college wrestling, or class gifts, there’s surely a bracket to fill out and a Cinderella story to predict. But the most important one you work on might help decide what Penn State’s favorite Creamery flavor is.

The Creamery is hosting an online bracket titled “Flavor Madness” that participants can vote on weekly to pick their favorite flavors. Voting begins March 16 with the “Sweet 16” and continues through the following weeks with the Elite 8, “Flavorful 4,” and “Tasty 2,” when a Scoop Champion will be crowned.

Half gallons of the winning flavor will be sold online with a $2 discount from April 15 to 19. Unfortunately for students with waning meal plans and hoping to get a bang for their buck, there will not be an in-store discount — unlike the last time the Creamery hosted the bracket in 2017, when Death By Chocolate won.

Participants can however enter a random drawing for a chance to win a shipment of five half gallons of Creamery ice cream each week when they make their picks.

Votes can be cast in four divisions:

“We Scream” Division



Vanilla vs. Cookies-N-Cream

Happy Happy Joy Joy vs. Chocolate



“You Scream” Division



Bittersweet Mint vs. Peanut Butter Swirl

Grilled Stickies vs. Alumni Swirl

“We All Scream” Division

Death by Chocolate vs. Butter Pecan

Strawberry vs. Black Raspberry Frozen Yogurt

“For Ice Cream” Division

Peachy Paterno vs. Monkey Business

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough vs. WPSU Coffee Break

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Corrin Smucker Corrin is double majoring in Spanish and Public Relations here at Penn State and is minoring in International Business. She is always excited to share with readers all Penn State has to offer, and what makes it the greatest school on the East Coast (or even the nation).

Penn State Wrestling Earns Six Top-Two Seeds For NCAA Championships Of the nine qualifiers Penn State wrestling will send to the NCAA Championships, x received top-five seeds.