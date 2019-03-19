PSU news by
Lotus Land: The American Rush Tribute Band

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Sponsored Content
3/19/19 3:58 am

With an unparalleled performance, The American RUSH Tribute Lotus Land brings the force of live Rush to life on stage. Enjoyed by die-hard Rush fans, musicians, and casual music listeners alike, the Lotus Land experience has been heralded as the ultimate celebration of RUSH’s musical craftsmanship and spirited performances.

With the true set up and sound of the Canadian power trio, Lotus Land delivers the thrill that people expect when they see RUSH in concert. Their performances have wowed sold-out houses in premiere concert venues and their fan base continues to grow nationally and internationally.

Don’t miss the ultimate tribute to RUSH on Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m. at The State Theatre!

Already recieving enough emails?

