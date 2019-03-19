Lotus Land: The American Rush Tribute Band
With an unparalleled performance, The American RUSH Tribute Lotus Land brings the force of live Rush to life on stage. Enjoyed by die-hard Rush fans, musicians, and casual music listeners alike, the Lotus Land experience has been heralded as the ultimate celebration of RUSH’s musical craftsmanship and spirited performances.
With the true set up and sound of the Canadian power trio, Lotus Land delivers the thrill that people expect when they see RUSH in concert. Their performances have wowed sold-out houses in premiere concert venues and their fan base continues to grow nationally and internationally.
Don’t miss the ultimate tribute to RUSH on Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m. at The State Theatre!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke Bringing Campaign To Penn State
Democrat hopeful Beto O’Rourke will bring his campaign to Penn State for an event in the HUB on Tuesday morning.
Dear Old State… Parks: Black Moshannon
The State Parks series continues with a frozen adventure to Black Moshannon and a farm of bison.
Send this to a friend
Comments