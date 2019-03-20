Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In State College

A State College police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon while attempting to serve a mental health warrant at Marvin Gardens apartment complex at the corner of Old Boalsburg Road and Easterly Parkway.

During the course of this attempted service, officers were involved in a shooting. The subject of the warrant, a 29-year-old State College man, was killed. No other parties on the scene were injured.

“I stand before you with a heavy heart to provide you with a statement regarding a 29-year-old African-American male who died in a police-involved shooting today,” Police Chief John Gardner said in a press conference at the State College Municipal Building Wednesday evening.

State police, the district attorney’s office, and the coroner’s office were immediately called to the scene. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, as is the department’s policy.

“This is indeed a sad and tragic day in State College,” Borough Manager Tom Fountaine said. “Our thoughts and our heartfelt sympathies are with the victim’s family, and also we continue to have the officers and their families in our thoughts and prayers as well.”

Fountaine said the Borough is committed to an independent and transparent investigation of the incident, and has turned the case over to state police. As such, all inquiries and investigative leads about the incident should be directed to the Pennsylvania State Police and the Centre County District Attorney’s Office.

“Our goal and our commitment to the community is to ensure that we have an open, honest, and independent investigation to thoroughly understand what did transpire today,” Fountaine said.

