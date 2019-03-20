Voodoo Brewery To Open State College Location

Meadville-based Voodoo Brewery is opening a location in State College. The new pub will open at 201 Elmwood Street, off of East College Ave. at the former location of The Barn at Lemont.

The brewery will hold its grand opening Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with bottled and canned beer available for takeout. The tap list will be available at a later date, according to a Facebook event page for the opening.

Voodoo launched a franchise group in 2018, which allows those outside the company to open pubs beyond its home base in Western Pennsylvania. Locations are currently open across the state in Erie, Homestead, Meadville, Grove City, Lancaster, and soon to be Washington, D.C. Voodoo’s structure transitioned to an employee stock ownership plan in 2016.

The company produces beer at its facility in Meadville, which opened in 2005, and distributes to 10 states on the East Coast. Although each Voodoo location is different, all of them stick to the company’s quirky, industrial style and pour favorites like Voodoo Love Child, Good Vibes IPA, and White Magick of the Sun.

Regular hours for the State College location will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.



