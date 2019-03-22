Hawthorne Heights Rocks Heritage Hall In Place Of The Wrecks

Penn State’s Student Programming Association welcomed rock band Hawthorne Heights to the HUB’s Heritage Hall Thursday night. The band from came to State College on late notice after it was announced that The Wrecks, who were originally supposed to play the concert, were unable to play the concert due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Wrecks and Walkney are unable to come to perform tomorrow. However, we will still be having a show and Hawthorne Heights will be coming instead. We appreciate your understanding and we hope you come out at 8 pm to enjoy a free rock show! pic.twitter.com/VEt9dlllzT — Penn State's SPA (@psuspa) March 20, 2019

This wasn’t Hawthorne Heights’ first appearance in State College, as frontman JT Woodruff mentioned at the beginning of the band’s set.

“We’ve been coming here for years,” Woodruff said. “We love the campus. We love State College in general — thank you guys for having us.”

The four-piece band opened with songs from its most recent album, Bad Frequencies, which was released last April. The band also played “Niki FM,” the second single from its debut album, The Silence in Black and White, which was released in 2005.

Hawthorne Heights led a high-energy rock concert throughout the night in Heritage Hall and did its best to help everyone in attendance, “just relax and have fun,” as Woodruff said in between songs.

The band formed in 2001 and has since released seven studio albums, including The Silence in Black and White and If Only You Were Lonely, both of which received gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Hawthorne Heights played songs from both of these albums Thursday night, including several more recent tracks from Zero and Bad Frequencies.

Woodruff finished off the night by thanking everyone for coming out and thanking SPA for inviting him and rest of Hawthorne Heights. Hawthorne Heights will be back in Pennsylvania when it plays Pittsburgh’s Rex Theatre in June as part of a tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of the band’s debut full-length album.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

