The Penn State Class Gifts Bracket: Sweet Sixteen

Oh, the last 16 is so, so sweet. We’re in the regional semifinals of the Best Class Gifts bracket — at the point where we have to start knocking off favorites. Some heavy-hitting class gifts will go head-to-head for your votes this week.

We set up four regions for the bracket, each with 16 seeded class gifts competing for their regional crown and a spot in the Final Four. You can learn more about some of the older class gifts here.



What defines “best”? That’s up to you. You can vote for your favorite, for a sentimental memory, for your own class gift, or even for which thing your pet hamster runs to when you let it out of its cage. It’s all subjective. It doesn’t matter to us how you decide…just vote.



Now, let’s break it down.

Region One

Nittany Lion Shrine (98% over Burrowes/Pollock Road Gateway) vs. Old Main Terrace and Steps (86.1% over Willard Plaza)

We could see the Lion Shrine going all the way…but only time will tell. The Lion Shrine’s up against a worthy opponent this week in the form of the Old Main Terrace and Steps. You’ll decide which of these iconic photo spots moves on to the Elite Eight.

Boulder at Beaver Stadium (52.4% over Old Main Armillary Sphere) vs. Beaver Stadium Victory Bell (84.9% over Creamery Courtyard East Side)

Upset alert! The Boulder at Beaver Stadium, where many tailgaters have met their friends before entering Gate A, came out victorious over the Old Main Armillary Sphere. The Boulder will take on the Beaver Stadium Victory Bell in a battle of two Penn State football staples.

Region Two

The Pennsylvania State University sign (85.2% over College Avenue Stone Retaining Wall) vs. Lion Shrine Historical Display and Beautification (74.7% over Granite Monument at Atherton’s Grave)

The College Avenue Stone Retaining Wall was no match for The Pennsylvania State University sign. The sign is up this week against the historical display and beautification of the Lion Shrine, which revitalized the spot around the shrine itself thanks to the Class of 2012.

Penn State Veterans Plaza (41% over Elm Tree Endowment) vs. Allen Street Gates (87.3% over HUB Mural)

The Penn State Veterans Plaza defeated the Elm Tree Endowment without breaking a sweat. It’ll take on the Allen Street Gates this week, which similarly blew out the HUB Mural.

Region Three

Old Main Frescoes (76.1% over Historic Street Clock Project) vs. Pugh Street Gates (83.5% over Foundry Park)

Both full of history, the Old Main Frescoes handily defeated the Historic Street Clock Project to take on the Pugh Street Gates, which took down West campus’s Foundry Park.

Restoration and Display of Old Main Bell (69.3% over HUB Green Roof Terrace) vs. Beaver Stadium Entry Gate (62.9% over CAPS Endowment)

The Restoration and Display of the Old Main Bell took down the HUB Green Roof Terrace without much trouble in the Round of 32. It’ll take on the Beaver Stadium Entry Gate, which upset the CAPS Endowment in one of the biggest surprises of our tournament thus far.

Region Four

Old Main Tower Clock (83.2% over HUB Aquarium) vs. Old Main Bell Winchester Chimes (56% over Old Main Sun Dial)

What do you like better — reading the time on a clock or hearing it chime across campus and downtown? It’s a tough but necessary decision this week as you choose between the Old Main Tower Clock and the Bell Winchester Chimes, which took down the HUB Aquarium and the Old Main Sun Dial, respectively.

Lion’s Pantry Endowment (60.5% over HUB Solar Panel Array) vs. We Are Sign (80.5% over HUB Terrace)

The Lion’s Pantry Endowment was just barely able to edge out the HUB Solar Panel Array to move on in the bracket. The We Are Sign, another front-runner, had no problem moving to the Sweet Sixteen after coming out victorious over the Class of 1998’s HUB Terrace.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Your Guide To UPUA Election Day 2019 You should read up on each ticket’s initiatives before you choose who to vote for, but we endorsed the McKinney/Griggs ticket based on the candidates’ prior UPUA experience and continuity of ongoing initiatives.