Beaver Stadium Voted Country’s Best Stadium

Nothing new here. Beaver Stadium is America’s favorite stadium.

After a week of fan voting in the USA Today’s Ultimate Stadium Bracket Championship, Beaver Stadium emerged from a field of 32 venues as the best in the country.

Along the way, Beaver Stadium knocked off LSU’s Tiger Stadium, the Rose Bowl, Georgia’s Sanford Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Kansas’s Allen Fieldhouse. Beaver Stadium blew out Allen Fieldhouse in the finals, earning 78.64% of votes.

Each day this week was a different round of the bracket, and fans had 24 hours to make their picks. Accordingly, each day, Nittany Nation was out in full force in powering Beaver Stadium to the title.

The win is perhaps even sweeter for Penn State fans who were originally critical of the storied football stadium being seeded eighth in the college football region. The underseeding was criminal, but we’ll take the underdog mentality. After all, this is March.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.

State College And The Campaign Trail: Penn State’s History As A Presidential Stomping Ground Penn State has served as a stop on the campaign trail for many presidential hopefuls and White House residents alike.