Beaver Stadium Voted Country’s Best Stadium

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/30/19 10:00 am

Nothing new here. Beaver Stadium is America’s favorite stadium.

After a week of fan voting in the USA Today’s Ultimate Stadium Bracket Championship, Beaver Stadium emerged from a field of 32 venues as the best in the country.

Along the way, Beaver Stadium knocked off LSU’s Tiger Stadium, the Rose Bowl, Georgia’s Sanford Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Kansas’s Allen Fieldhouse. Beaver Stadium blew out Allen Fieldhouse in the finals, earning 78.64% of votes.

Each day this week was a different round of the bracket, and fans had 24 hours to make their picks. Accordingly, each day, Nittany Nation was out in full force in powering Beaver Stadium to the title.

The win is perhaps even sweeter for Penn State fans who were originally critical of the storied football stadium being seeded eighth in the college football region. The underseeding was criminal, but we’ll take the underdog mentality. After all, this is March.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's news editor

