Students Use Fake IDs To Exploit Free Food From Dining Commons

Fake IDs have become a major problem at Penn State, but surprisingly, the issue has nothing to do with underage drinking.

Students at University Park are using fabricated licenses and Penn State identification cards that claim they are five years old, allowing them to eat at any dining commons for free.

According to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers, the policy of allowing children under six to eat for free has cost the university hundreds of thousands of dollars so far this academic year. All dining commons locations have seen a 690% increase in patrons under the age of six this semester alone.

“It is clear that the university must invest in training Campus Dining employees to recognize fake IDs or consider charging all age groups the same rate,” Powers said at a press conference last week.

She failed to comment on how this might affect Penn State’s ability to recruit child prodigies in the future.

We found two students who were willing to share the fake IDs they use to get into the dining commons for free. Here’s what they look like:

That’s a big yikes for the Penn State Dining Commons.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

