Your Movin’ On 2019 Prep Playlist

Movin’ On announced its lineup for the 2019 festival on Saturday after the organization’s Battle of the Bands. Headlined by Grouplove and with performances by A$AP Ferg, Snakehips, and Bryce Vine, this year’s Movin’ On lineup is promising.

Now that the festival is only a few weeks away, it’s as good a time as any to start listening to the performers to prep yourself. After all, it’s never too early to start practicing so that you can belt out the lyrics to the artists’ greatest hits while closing out another school year on the IM Fields.

For your jamming convenience, we’ve curated a playlist with some of the performers’ top hits (and even some unpopular gems), so you can really get to know these artists.

About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a freshman from Orange County, California majoring in print and digital journalism. She will always stop to pet a dog or get a cup of coffee no matter where she is. The best place to contact her is [email protected]

