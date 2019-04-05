PSU news by
University Health Services Confirms Two Mumps Cases At Penn State

Staff
By Anthony Colucci
4/5/19 5:35 pm

Two cases of mumps have been confirmed at Penn State by University Health Services (UHS).

The two cases aren’t believed to be related, but both students with mumps are being kept in isolation, while UHS staff identifies others they may’ve been in contact with.

This marks the third year in a row there has been a mumps outbreak on campus. In spring 2017, nearly 80 students had probable or confirmed cases, while last spring, a total of 16 students reported cases over two different outbreaks.

More recently, more than 100 cases have been reported at Temple during this semester.

Students who experience mumps-like symptoms, which include tender swollen glands below the ear or along the jawline, headache, and fever, are encouraged to schedule an appointment with UHS or call the Advice Nurse at 814-863-4463.

