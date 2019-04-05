University Health Services Confirms Two Mumps Cases At Penn State

Two cases of mumps have been confirmed at Penn State by University Health Services (UHS).

The two cases aren’t believed to be related, but both students with mumps are being kept in isolation, while UHS staff identifies others they may’ve been in contact with.

This marks the third year in a row there has been a mumps outbreak on campus. In spring 2017, nearly 80 students had probable or confirmed cases, while last spring, a total of 16 students reported cases over two different outbreaks.

More recently, more than 100 cases have been reported at Temple during this semester.

Students who experience mumps-like symptoms, which include tender swollen glands below the ear or along the jawline, headache, and fever, are encouraged to schedule an appointment with UHS or call the Advice Nurse at 814-863-4463.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s news editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact Steve Connelly.