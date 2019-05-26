Miles Sanders Fulfills Dream To Buy Mother A Car

Miles Sanders’ mom got a late Mother’s Day present when the Philadelphia Eagles’ newest running back fulfilled his dream to purchase her a car this weekend.

“You deserve the world momma,” Sanders wrote on Instagram. “Everything you’ve done and taught me help me be the man I am today.”

Gifts to family members are pretty common as newly-signed NFL players’ first big purchases as pros, and it’s definitely hard to top a car as a token of appreciation for your mother. Sanders signed his first contract along with former Penn State teammate Shareef Miller on May 9. He, Miller, DeAndre Thompkins, and Ryan Bates all joined the Eagles this offseason.

Penn State’s star running back in 2018 has been pretty busy since being selected with the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. On top of offseason workouts with the Eagles, Sanders attended the NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles.

The Eagles’ new No. 26 may not immediately start at running back for the Eagles, who acquired Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason. However, he’ll likely make his NFL debut in some capacity when the Eagles open the 2019 season against the Washington Redskins on September 8.

