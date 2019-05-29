Penn State Summer Blood Donor Challenge To Host More Than 20 Blood Drives This Summer

Each academic college and department will compete against one other this summer in Penn State’s second annual American Red Cross Blood Donor Challenge, which will begin next week.

The challenge will run from June 4 until July 31 and include more than 20 separate blood drives. Each blood drive will be sponsored by different colleges and offices within Penn State as well as Irving’s, which will donate bagels for all participants. Colleges and departments are encouraged to recruit the most donors.

The first opportunity to donate blood will take place June 4 in the Mann Assembly Room in Paterno Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be sponsored by University Libraries. A full schedule of blood drives can be found below.

Date &

Time Location College/Department Sponsor June 4

10 a.m. –

4 p.m. Paterno Library- Mann

Assembly Room University Libraries June 11

10:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. HUB Flex Theatre College of Communications June 12

9 a.m. –

2:30 p.m. College of Ag Sciences,

Room #118 College of Agricultural Sciences June 18

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. HUB Flex Theatre Eberly College of Science June 20

9 a.m. –

2:30 p.m. Millennium Science

Complex &

Conference Commons OVPR with SSRI, MRI, Huck, PSIEE,

and ICS June 24

9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 329 Building-

Rooms 115A & 115B World Campus, Outreach, and other departments at Innovation Park June 25

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rec Hall Mezzanine College of IST & Kinesiology Dept. June 25

9 a.m. –

2:30 p.m. PSU Applied Research Lab ARL (Closed to the public. Only ARL employees can donate.) June 26

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. HUB Flex Theatre College of Arts and Architecture & College of Education June 27

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. HUB Flex Theatre College of Liberal Arts July 9

9:30 a.m. -3 p.m. Penn State IT

Building – TSB Café Penn State IT July 12,

10 a.m.-

3:30 p.m. Nittany Lion Inn-

Assembly Room Hospitality & The Graduate School July 15

8 a.m. –

1:30 p.m. Blue Band Building-

Band Front Room HFS & Penn State School of Law July 17

11:30 a.m. –

5 p.m. HUB Flex Theatre Upward Bound July 18

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. HUB Flex Theatre Undergraduate Education July 22

10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Hammond Building- Kunkle Lounge College of Engineering July 24

9:00am-2:30pm Henderson Building- Room 110 College of Health & Human Development July 25

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. BJC- Room E Shields Office, Athletics, BJC July 29

10 a.m. –

3:30 p.m. Business Building-

Room 217 Smeal College of Business July 30

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. HUB Flex Theatre College of Earth & Mineral Science July 30

9 a.m. –

2:30 p.m. OPP Building-

Conference Room OPP July 31

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. HUB Flex Theatre N/A

Donations of all blood type are welcomed, but the Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood and is in particular need of it.

Last year’s inaugural competition collected 682 units of blood and saved as many as 1,884 lives.

Those interested in donating can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: PSU, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor app to schedule an appointment. If you would like to get your department involved, you can email [email protected]

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author