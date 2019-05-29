PSU news by
Penn State Summer Blood Donor Challenge To Host More Than 20 Blood Drives This Summer

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Andy Mollenauer
5/29/19 4:03 am

Each academic college and department will compete against one other this summer in Penn State’s second annual American Red Cross Blood Donor Challenge, which will begin next week.

The challenge will run from June 4 until July 31 and include more than 20 separate blood drives. Each blood drive will be sponsored by different colleges and offices within Penn State as well as Irving’s, which will donate bagels for all participants. Colleges and departments are encouraged to recruit the most donors.

The first opportunity to donate blood will take place June 4 in the Mann Assembly Room in Paterno Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be sponsored by University Libraries. A full schedule of blood drives can be found below.

Date &
Time		LocationCollege/Department Sponsor
June 4
10 a.m. –
4 p.m.		Paterno Library- Mann
Assembly Room		University Libraries
June 11
10:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m.		HUB Flex TheatreCollege of Communications
June 12
9 a.m. –
2:30 p.m.		College of Ag Sciences,
Room #118		College of Agricultural Sciences
June 18
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.		HUB Flex TheatreEberly College of Science
June 20
9 a.m. –
2:30 p.m.		Millennium Science
Complex &
Conference Commons		OVPR with SSRI, MRI, Huck, PSIEE,
and ICS
June 24
9:30 a.m. -2 p.m.		329 Building-
Rooms 115A & 115B		World Campus, Outreach, and other departments at Innovation Park
June 25
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.		Rec Hall MezzanineCollege of IST & Kinesiology Dept.
June 25
9 a.m. –
2:30 p.m.		PSU Applied Research LabARL (Closed to the public. Only ARL employees can donate.)
June 26
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.		HUB Flex TheatreCollege of Arts and Architecture & College of Education
June 27
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.		HUB Flex TheatreCollege of Liberal Arts
July 9
9:30 a.m. -3 p.m.		Penn State IT
Building – TSB Café		Penn State IT
July 12,
10 a.m.-
3:30 p.m.		Nittany Lion Inn-
Assembly Room		Hospitality & The Graduate School
July 15
8 a.m. –
1:30 p.m.		Blue Band Building-
Band Front Room		HFS & Penn State School of Law
July 17
11:30 a.m. –
5 p.m.		HUB Flex TheatreUpward Bound
July 18
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.		HUB Flex TheatreUndergraduate Education
July 22
10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.		Hammond Building- Kunkle LoungeCollege of Engineering
July 24
9:00am-2:30pm		Henderson Building- Room 110College of Health & Human Development
July 25
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.		BJC- Room EShields Office, Athletics, BJC  
July 29
10 a.m. –
3:30 p.m.		Business Building-
Room 217		Smeal College of Business
July 30
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.		HUB Flex TheatreCollege of Earth & Mineral Science
July 30
9 a.m. –
2:30 p.m.		OPP Building-
Conference Room		OPP
July 31
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.		HUB Flex TheatreN/A

Donations of all blood type are welcomed, but the Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood and is in particular need of it.

Last year’s inaugural competition collected 682 units of blood and saved as many as 1,884 lives.

Those interested in donating can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: PSU, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor app to schedule an appointment. If you would like to get your department involved, you can email [email protected]

