Trace McSorley Talks Tommy Stevens Transfer, Penn State Football’s Quarterback Possibilities In Radio Interview

Newly-drafted Baltimore Raven and Happy Valley legend Trace McSorley discussed former teammate Tommy Stevens’ transfer to Mississippi State and Penn State football’s quarterback situation in a SiriusXM interview with Matt Schick and Brad Hopkins Monday.

McSorley, who was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of this year’s NFL draft after leading Penn State’s offense for three seasons, said he was “a little surprised” to hear of his former teammate’s decision to swap Happy Valley for the SEC.

"It kind of opens the door for another guy at Penn State."



Former @PennStateFball QB @McSorley_IX joined @ESPN_Schick & @B_Hop72 to talk about the transfer of his former teammate Tommy Stevens pic.twitter.com/pXyTyPknoA — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) June 3, 2019

“Pretty much right when I heard, I gave him a call,” McSorley told SiriusXM Big Ten Radio Host Matt Schick and Brad Hopkins. “No one wants him to succeed more than I do.”

McSorley said he was pleased to see Stevens reunite with former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who left Penn State to take over as the head coach of the Bulldogs in 2017.

“I’m happy that (Stevens) was able to get back with coach Moorhead down at Mississippi State,” he said. “Hopefully they can have great seasons and do what they do down there and make some noise.”

With both Stevens and McSorley removed from James Franklin’s depth chart for the upcoming season, redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis will be expected to fill the quarterback slots they left behind. Clifford is the current favorite to win the starting job after famously throwing for 195 yards in four appearances and launching a semi-successful Heisman write-in campaign last season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing whatever (Clifford) or Will can do, whoever wins that job,” McSorley said. “I know both of them work their tails off every single day.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing … whoever wins the job and takes over, watching them put up points — that’s what Penn State’s done for the last couple years and I wouldn’t expect things to change.”

