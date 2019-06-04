PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Trace McSorley Talks Tommy Stevens Transfer, Penn State Football’s Quarterback Possibilities In Radio Interview

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
6/4/19 7:25 am

Newly-drafted Baltimore Raven and Happy Valley legend Trace McSorley discussed former teammate Tommy Stevens’ transfer to Mississippi State and Penn State football’s quarterback situation in a SiriusXM interview with Matt Schick and Brad Hopkins Monday.

McSorley, who was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of this year’s NFL draft after leading Penn State’s offense for three seasons, said he was “a little surprised” to hear of his former teammate’s decision to swap Happy Valley for the SEC.

“Pretty much right when I heard, I gave him a call,” McSorley told SiriusXM Big Ten Radio Host Matt Schick and Brad Hopkins. “No one wants him to succeed more than I do.”

McSorley said he was pleased to see Stevens reunite with former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who left Penn State to take over as the head coach of the Bulldogs in 2017.

“I’m happy that (Stevens) was able to get back with coach Moorhead down at Mississippi State,” he said. “Hopefully they can have great seasons and do what they do down there and make some noise.”

With both Stevens and McSorley removed from James Franklin’s depth chart for the upcoming season, redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis will be expected to fill the quarterback slots they left behind. Clifford is the current favorite to win the starting job after famously throwing for 195 yards in four appearances and launching a semi-successful Heisman write-in campaign last season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing whatever (Clifford) or Will can do, whoever wins that job,” McSorley said. “I know both of them work their tails off every single day.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing … whoever wins the job and takes over, watching them put up points — that’s what Penn State’s done for the last couple years and I wouldn’t expect things to change.”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Confirmed: Saquon Barkley Has The Horses In The Back

We’ll see you and the horses on Old Town Road, 26.

Jordan Stout With Multiple Opportunities To Step In Immediately On Penn State’s Special Teams

Don’t expect Stout to steal Jake Pinegar’s job, but he could step in as the Nittany Lions’ kickoff specialist sooner rather than later.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend