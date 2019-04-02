Three-Star Offensive Lineman Golden Achumba Commits To Penn State

Penn State football landed a verbal commitment from three-star offensive lineman Golden Achumba on Tuesday morning.

Maryland was considered the favorite to land Achumba’s commitment by 247Sports, but it appears James Franklin and his recruiting staff have done enough to turn his head for now. Achumba is a 6’4″, 320-pound offensive guard from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, MD.

The newest Nittany Lion is the 16th-best prospect available in the state of Maryland during the 2020 recruiting cycle, and he’s the 24th-best player at his position in the country. In addition to the Terrapins, Achumba had offers from Oklahoma, Florida, and Kentucky, among other schools.

With Achumba’s commitment, the Nittany Lions now have six prospects committed in the recruiting class of 2020. Three-star tackle Grant Toutant is the only other offensive lineman in the class, which also includes four-star linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Derek Wingo, four-star defensive back Joshuah Moten, and dual-threat quarterback Micah Bowens II.

You can check out Achumba’s highlights here.

