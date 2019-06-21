Four-Star Wide Receiver Jaden Dottin Commits To Penn State

Penn State football added its second new recruit in approximately an hour when four-star wide receiver Jaden Dottin committed to the program on Friday night.

Dottin committed to the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Michigan State, and Pitt, among others. He is the third-best player from his home state of Connecticut in his recruiting cycle and the 44th-best wide receiver in the nation.

The wide receiver put up big numbers this past season, hauling in 29 catches and six touchdowns at Suffield Academy. He becomes the second wide receiver to commit to Penn State in this recruiting cycle, joining Norval Black, who picked James Franklin’s squad earlier this month.

Penn State has been the odds-on favorite to land Dottin’s commitment for a long time, and he’ll add depth to a wide receiver group that’s poised to have a big 2019 season. KJ Hamler, Justin Shorter, and Jahan Dotson are just a few of the names that will likely add value to the Nittany Lions’ offense this fall.

Dottin’s 6’3″ frame will make him a tough match up for any defender. Check out the best plays from his junior season of high school football here.

