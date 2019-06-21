PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Alumna Shawn Morelli Receives Second ESPY Nomination

Penn State
By Matt DiSanto
6/21/19 4:46 pm

Penn State alumna Shawn Morelli has earned an ESPYs nomination for Best Female Athlete with a Disability. The cycling star was nominated for the same award back in 2017 but lost to Paralympic swimmer Rebecca Meyers.

A United States Army veteran, Morelli launched an impressive cycling career following a 2009 deployment in Afghanistan in which she was seriously injured from an IED. She claimed two gold medals in the 2016 Rio Paralympic games for Team USA and broke her own world record in track cycling’s 3000m pursuit during the qualifying round.

More recently, Morelli earned four gold medals in the 2017 IPC Track Cycling World Championships and 2017 IPC Road Cycling World Championships. The 1998 Penn State graduate now has her sights set on the 2020 Paralympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

Morelli isn’t the only Penn Stater nominated for an award this year, though. Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete following his impressive rookie season with the New York Giants.

The Meadville, PA, native is up for the ESPY award against cross-country skier Oksana Masters, Paralympic marathon racer Tatyana McFadden, and triathlete Allysa Seely.

Fans can vote for Morelli and view the full list of this year’s nominees here. Voting closes once the 2019 ESPYs broadcast begins July 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Love Stories: A Love That’s Been There All Along

“We think it took being faced with the possibility of being pulled away from each other to make us realize how deeply we cared for one another.”

Penn State Hoops’ Josh Reaves Signs Pro Contract With Dallas Mavericks

Reaves will join Dallas for the NBA Summer League, which is set to begin on July 5.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend