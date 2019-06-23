PSU news by
Pat Freiermuth Reassures Penn State Fans About Wave Of Decommitments

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
6/23/19 1:23 pm

Pat Freiermuth cemented himself as one of Penn State’s standout weapons on offense during his breakout freshman season last year. This offseason, he’s starting to do the same as one of the team’s figureheads and most publicly vocal leaders.

After linebacker Derek Wingo became the fourth recruit in two weeks to decommit from Penn State Saturday night, Freiermuth offered a message of reassurance to Penn State fans and extended a vote of confidence to head coach James Franklin.

“The program is better than its [sic] ever been,” he tweeted. “If commits truly don’t want to be committed to the best fan base and the best coaching staff in the country, it’s their issue, not ours.”

Wingo’s flip to Florida was the latest twist of what’s been a wild weekend and roller coaster month of June for Franklin. Although he’s lost four recruits during the last 14 days, he’s also picked up as many in the last 48 hours.

His 2020 class now sits as the 17th-best in the country and second in the Big Ten after adding a pair of four-star defensive tackles on Saturday.

