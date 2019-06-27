PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Press Releases

Asleep At The Wheel To Perform Saturday at State Theatre

By Sponsored Content
6/27/19 6:05 am

Ray Benson founded Asleep at the Wheel in Paw Paw, West Virginia 46 years ago.

Now based in Austin, the band holds 10 Grammy awards, 20 studio albums and 20 singles on the Billboard country charts.

The Grammy Award-winning Still The King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys is the band’s most recent release (2015) and marks their third full-length Bob Wills tribute album.

Featuring 22 acclaimed collaborations, the all-star line up includes legends such as Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and George Strait and newcomers like The Avett Brothers, Amos Lee, Old Crow Medicine Show and many other fine talents.

Asleep at the Wheel is bringing a fresh look and sound into 2019. Now traveling as an 8-piece band, recent additions Katie Shore (fiddle, vocals), Dennis Ludiker (fiddle, mandolin) and Connor Forsyth (keyboard, vocals) have instilled a newfound energy and their own unique style within the band.

Between those Texas Twin Fiddles and Boogie Piano, you can bet you’ll be dancin’ down the aisles and swingin’ all night long when the Wheel rolls into town!

Purchase Tickets and Learn More Here

Quick Facts:
Who: Asleep At The Wheel
What: Live Music
When: Saturday, June 29th at 8 pm
Pricing: Premium- $47.50 (Includes Fee); Orchestra & Balcony- $41.50 (Includes Fee)
Where: The State Theatre | 130 W College Ave, State College, PA 16801

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Class of 2018’s Alma Mater Display Unveiled In HUB

If you’ve ever found yourself tripping over the words of the Alma Mater at the end of a football game, now you can study them up and practice while walking through the HUB.

Washington Nationals To Host THON Night July 27

Tickets for the Dodgers-Nationals matchup are available now, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit THON.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend